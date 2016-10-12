MILWAUKEE -- A survey of Wisconsin school superintendents shows that small rural districts are being hurt as they lose teachers to larger, higher paying districts.

It's dubbed "free agency," similar to the way pro athletes move to other teams to cash in -- and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says it's one of the biggest effects of the Act 10 limits on public union bargaining adopted five years ago. The state's largest news outlet says 85 percent of lower paying school districts are losing teachers more often, compared to 57 percent of districts that pay more -- and schools with declining enrollments have either stopped or reversed the growth of salaries for teachers.

Gov. Scott Walker says he'll try to help small districts by possible giving them more funds for busing. But if residents don't agree to approve referendums for tax hikes, Walker says smaller schools will have to get more creative, like offering more attractive course assignments for teachers than the bigger schools do.

--

Trump plans return to Wisconsin, attacks Ryan on Fox News

Republican Donald Trump will return to Wisconsin Monday, but his White House campaign is not saying where he'll appear yet.

Trump was planning to speak at a GOP event in House Speaker Paul Ryan's district last Saturday at Elkhorn -- but Ryan told Trump to stay home after last Friday's release of a 2005 video that showed Trump making lewd comments about women. On Monday, Ryan said he would no longer defend Trump, and he would spend his time trying to maintain GOP majorities in Congress.

On Fox News Tuesday night, Trump said he doesn't want Ryan's support and doesn't care about getting it. State Senate GOP Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald reaffirmed his support for Trump -- and he said the lack of interest by college students in this year's presidential race would result in fewer Democratic votes down the ballot, thus helping Republicans keep control of the state Legislature.

--

USDA: Wet fields still hampering crop harvest

MADISON -- Fields are still too wet for many Wisconsin farmers to harvest their crops.

Despite that, the USDA's Ag Statistics Service says the corn harvest is moving at the same pace as last fall. Thirteen percent of the state's corn for grain is in the bin, same as last year but three days behind the average for the past five years -- and 91 percent of the corn for animal feed was harvested as of Sunday, same as the year before.

Twenty-three percent of Wisconsin soybeans were harvested, four days behind both 2015 and the five year norm -- and 85-percent of both the corn and soybeans are in good to excellent shape. Farmers have been helped by warmer than normal temperatures, despite the saturated fields due to recent downpours and floods -- and fields in central and northern Wisconsin finally had their first frost last weekend, which normally comes in late September.

--

Madison man charged in stabbing, vandalism to Vikings fan

MADISON -- A Madison man has been charged after he allegedly vandalized a Minnesota Vikings lawn display in nearby Stoughton and stabbed its owner seven times.

A court commissioner set a $3,000 bond Tuesday for 21-year-old Jacob Justice, who's charged in Dane County with a felony of second degree reckless injury -- and he's due back in court next Wednesday.

Police say Justice began slashing an inflatable Vikings' mascot Viktor with a box cutter last Sunday before homeowner David Moschel came out, got into a scuffle with Justice, and later received 60 stitches for his stab wounds. Deputies booked Justice on three possible charges, but he was only given one count -- and Moschel's girlfriend tells WKOW-TV she was upset at the DA's charging decision. But the Vikings have shown Moschel some love, as they invited him to attend Minnesota's home game against Arizona on Nov. 20, plus one of the team's practices.

--

USDA to purchase $20M in surplus cheese

LA CROSSE -- Wisconsin dairy farmers suffering from low market prices received some encouraging news Tuesday.

The USDA says it will buy $20 million worth of cheddar cheese to reduce a record surplus for that commodity -- and the cheese will be given to food banks and food assistance programs.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the government's purchase in La Crosse, after he held a roundtable discussion with dairy producers. Wisconsin's year to year milk production has risen for 28 straight months. The USDA says rising milk inventories and low foreign milk prices have caused a 35 percent drop in national dairy revenues in the past two years -- although they've gone up a little bit lately.

--

IRS scammer makes home visit in Appleton

APPLETON -- Those IRS scammers are no longer just calling folks at home.

In Appleton, police say a man went to a woman's house, posing as a law enforcement officer -- and he threatened to arrest her if she didn't pay back taxes, which made her give up more than $5,000. Appleton Police Sgt. Dave Lund tells WBAY-TV the scammer showed the woman paperwork that led her to believe there was an arrest warrant out for her -- and fearing she'd be hauled away, she sent money orders and activated iTunes gift cards to get rid of her debt.

Appleton Police have released a composite sketch of the scammer, and Lund said it's not the way the IRS does business. He says they send notifications in the mail -- and they never use phone calls to pressure taxpayers, either.

--

Outgoing state Sen. Gudex dies at age 48

FOND DU LAC -- State Senate Republican Rick Gudex of Fond du Lac died Wednesday morning.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department says foul play is not suspected in the death of the 48-year-old -- but the county medical examiner's office will determine what happened and why. Gudex is a former mayor of Mayville and a Fond du Lac alderman -- and he was elected to the Senate in 2012, taking a seat the GOP aimed for after Democrat Jessica King defeated Republican Randy Hopper in a 2011 recall contest.

Gudex defeated King in her bid to win a full four year term -- and he was the Senate's president pro tem in 2015, and later announced he would not run for re-election this fall after one term. Senate GOP Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Gudex's death.

--

Judge scolds state on voter ID misinformation

MADISON -- The federal judge who ordered the state to make sure eligible voters quickly get IDs scolded officials Wednesday morning for not doing so.

Madison District Judge James Peterson said he was "disinclined" to suspend the voter ID requirement for Nov. 8, after the state motor vehicle division gave the wrong information to a number of applicants for the required IDs.

But Peterson said the training that was first given to DMV workers about the process was "manifestly inadequate." State officials said in their most recent court filings that they fixed those shortcomings -- and the Transportation Department said it conducted new and more complete training late last week.

Peterson's order came after he struck down parts of the state election laws passed by Republicans since 2011, as part of a lawsuit from two liberal groups which sought Wednesday to throw out the voter ID requirement in the wake of the latest DMV incidents.

--

Miller acquisition completed, no reductions expected

DENVER -- The new owner of Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Co. does not expect to reduce its operations in Wisconsin.

Molson Coors of Denver has completed a $12 billion acquisition of the combined Miller and Coors U.S. brewing operations. SAB Miller of London had a stake in Miller Coors -- but it sold the outfit to address possible antitrust concerns as the owner of Budweiser acquired SAB Miller earlier this year.

Miller Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley notes that it spent $250 million during its joint venture to upgrade the Milwaukee brewery. And he expects "business as usual" for the city's beer making and administrative facilities, which have a combined 1,500 employees.

--

Walker seeks FEMA disaster aid for late September floods

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker has asked President Barack Obama to declare 12 west and southwest Wisconsin counties as disaster areas for the torrential rains and floods Sept. 21-22.

If approved, the counties would get 75 percent federal aid to repair roads, bridges, trails, and other public facilities damaged in the floods -- which were made worse by soils saturated from other storms. The Federal Emergency Management Agency found more than $11 million worth of damage when its personnel assessed the region last week -- but there was not enough damage for homes and businesses to get FEMA's relief.

About half the public damage was in Vernon County, where two people were killed. The aid request includes Adams, Chippewa, Clark, Crawford, Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties -- and Walker says he hopes the president will act as soon as possible, so repairs can be made before winter sets in.

--

Madison kidney donor gets quite a surprise from Packers' Rodgers

BURBANK, Calif. -- A Madison preschool teacher got quite a surprise while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Beth Battista is about to donate one of her kidneys to 4-year-old Lyla Carreyn, a student at her learning center -- and that was after a national search for another donor could not turn up a match for the youngster. Lyla's mother was so appreciative, she wrote to Ellen's show and made sure the host knew about Battista's love for Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

DeGeneres knows Rodgers through his girlfriend Olivia Munn -- so she had Rodgers videotape a salute, and gave her four tickets and a sideline pass for an upcoming Packers' home game and a No. 12 Rodgers uniform. The show was pretaped for broadcast this week.