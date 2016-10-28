The state Public Service Commission is expected to give the final OK to the rate hikes next month, and they'll then take effect in January. The typical home electric customer will see about a $3 increase each month, while natural gas customers will pay about $2.60 more. Xcel Energy's Wisconsin operation serves roughly the northwest quarter of the Badger State.

--

Fewer voting absentee this year

MADISON -- Fewer people are voting early in Wisconsin. New numbers from the state's Elections Commission shows nearly 328,000 absentee ballots so far.

But that's about half of 2012's numbers. Most of the people who are casting an early vote are doing so in person. Election Day is Nov. 8.

--

Report: DNR positions down 18 percent since 1995

MADISON -- A new report shows Department of Natural Resources staffing levels have dropped 18 percent over the last 20 years.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau report examined staffing levels in the last year of each two-year budget dating back to 1979. It found that during that period the number of positions peaked at just over 3,100 in 1995. That compares with nearly 2,600 positions in the current fiscal year.

The lowest staffing level during the 38-year period was 2,500 positions in 1981. The report shows that the agency lost 196 positions in the four budgets that Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have adopted since taking complete control of state government in 2011. The agency lost 256 positions under budgets Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle approved between 2003 and 2009.

--

Ryan completes rocky year as House speaker

WASHINGTON -- It was one year ago Saturday when 236 U.S. House members chose Janesville Republican Paul Ryan as their speaker.

He called for a unity among his fellow Republicans that has yet to materialize, as evidenced by his rifts with his party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump. While still endorsing Trump, Ryan has kept his distance as he tries to convince voters to keep both houses in Republican hands -- and instead of campaigning with Trump, he's been pushing the conservative GOP agenda that House Republicans crafted a few months ago.

Conservative members who support Trump are upset about that, and they're talking about replacing Ryan as speaker -- but the Washington news outlet "The Hill" says they have not made a clear choice for a new leader, and no members have said they want the job. Ryan still has solid support back home, after getting 84 percent of the vote against Paul Nehlen in their GOP primary in August -- and next month, Ryan faces Mount Pleasant Democrat Ryan Solen and a pair of third party hopefuls.

--

Coalition: Close Lincoln Hills

MADISON -- Advocates for young offenders say the state should close its juvenile correction facilities at Irma in north-central Wisconsin.

Youth Justice Milwaukee says the Lincoln Hills boys' school is part of a "failed model that just can't be fixed." The majority of offenders at Lincoln Hills and the adjacent Copper Hills girls' school are from Milwaukee County -- and the group says those young people should be rehabilitated in community settings near their homes.

Two federal investigations continue into alleged abuses of young offenders and civil rights' violations at Lincoln Hills. State officials say they've made large reforms at the facility, and they've asked the governor and Legislature to spend an extra $3.9 million in the next two years to continue the reforms.

--

Twelve charges against driver in triple-fatal crash

MILWAUKEE -- A 23-year-old Mequon man has made his first court appearance on a dozen felony charges for allegedly causing a hit and run traffic crash that killed three women.

A $1 million bond was set Thursday for Jasen Randhawa, who's charged with reckless homicide, fatal hit and run, and causing deaths while driving with a revoked license. That's after a crash in downtown Milwaukee early last Sunday in which Randhawa allegedly drove through a red light and collided with an Uber vehicle in which three women from Chicago died -- Amy Taylor, Lindsey Cohen, and Ashley Sawatzke.

The Uber driver was seriously hurt, and three of the new charges involved those injuries. Prosecutors say Randhawa told a friend he was drunk at the time of the crash, but police didn't see him until the next day when he turned himself in -- and none of his charges were for OWI.

--

UW student now charged with 15 counts in campus sex case

MADISON -- A $200,000 bond has been set for UW-Madison student Alec Cook, who's accused of molesting five female students in 18 months in a case that has attracted national publicity.

The 20-year-old was previously charged with raping and choking one student for more than two hours earlier this month. Dane County prosecutors consolidated allegations involving that victim and four others into one complaint with 15 charges -- 11 various sexual assault counts, two charges of false imprisonment, and two counts of strangulation -- and they cite stalking and grooming techniques he allegedly used on his victims.

Cook, a business major from Edina, Minnesota, is due back in court Nov. 28 when the status of his case will be reviewed. Prosecutors quote Cook as telling police he doesn't recall putting his hands around the neck of his first reported victim -- and he felt uncomfortable describing his alleged activity because he's "sexually insecure."

--

Attorney general wants Supreme Court probe into John Doe leaks

MADISON -- Attorney General Brad Schimel has asked the State Supreme Court to find out how allegations against Republicans leaked from a secret John Doe probe.

The U.S. version of Britain's Guardian newspaper wrote several weeks ago that a leading maker of lead secretly gave thousands to a conservative group to support Gov. Scott Walker and GOP senators who were facing recalls. The report said Walker and lawmakers later approved legal protections from old lawsuits against paint makers for child deaths from lead based paint that was banned long ago.

The allegations were part of a former John Doe probe into allegations that Walker and the other recall candidates coordinated with conservative groups on fundraising in which the donors' names could be kept secret. The state and U.S. supreme courts ended the probe before charges could be considered.

--

Milwaukee's teen birth rate at record low

MILWAUKEE -- Teenage girls are having babies much less often in Wisconsin's largest city.

Milwaukee health officials say the birth rate for girls ages 15-17 has dropped by 65 percent during the last decade, to 18.1 babies last year for every 1,000 girls who live in the city. In 2015, the rate was almost 24 births per 1,000 girls, with reductions in all racial and ethnic categories.

The area's United Way has conducted a campaign to reduce teen pregnancy since 2008, when Milwaukee's teen birth rate was second to Philadelphia among major U.S. cities. Back then, the goal was to reduce the rate to 30 babies per 1,000 girls by 2015 -- and Milwaukee reached that goal three years early.

--

Controversy-stricken Wisconsin mayor to retire

SUPERIOR -- After 18 years as the mayor of Superior, Bruce Hagen says he'll retire next April, two years before his fifth term ends.

He says the job has become so stressful that it's affecting is health, and he no longer has the passion to work in local government. Hagen rejected calls to resign last December, after he criticized Barack and Michelle Obama by writing on Facebook that the First Lady "and her Muslim partner have destroyed the fabric of democracy that was so very hard fought for." Hagen initially defended his right to free speech but later apologized amid protests -- and the controversy resulted in community conversations in Superior about race and religion.

--

Tomah VA to close shelter for homeless veterans

TOMAH -- Starting in January, the Tomah VA Medical Center will no longer have a shelter for homeless veterans.

Center officials say their police force responded to more than 30 incidents during the past six months and that's the reason that they decided to end a lease agreement with the Veterans Assistance Foundation, which has run the shelter for almost 20 years. Tomah VA spokesman Matthew Gowan says the incidents included crimes, a suicide attempt, and an accidental drug death.

However, Foundation President Christopher Hanson tells Wisconsin Public Radio the VA should have mentioned its concerns to him before cutting things off. Gowan says Hanson is serving in Afghanistan, and the center reached out to others in the foundation, but Hanson says the center could have sent him an email. The shelter presently houses about 40 veterans, but Hanson says the number normally rises as winter approaches.

--

SPORTS

Packers waive Abbrederis, Lang added to injury report

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have waived former Badger and Wautoma native Jared Abbrederis.

His agent says the third year wide receiver negotiated an injury settlement, after he aggravated a bad thigh in last Thursday night's victory against Chicago. Receiver Geronimo Allison is expected to be promoted from Green Bay's practice squad in time for Sunday's Packer game at Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Abbrederis was put on injured reserve with a minor designation, allowing him to rehab in Green Bay before having to be released -- but with the injury settlement, Abbrederis would be a free agent after clearing waivers, and he played mostly on special teams as this year as he caught just one pass in the season opener. Meanwhile, guard TJ Lang was added to the Packers' injury report, sitting out Thursday's practice with an injured hip -- and linebacker Clay Matthews and receiver Randall Cobb were both limited with hamstring issues.

--

It's Round 2 for state prep football playoffs

The second round of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs will take place Friday, with eight games in each of seven divisions.

All kickoffs are at 7 p.m. -- and by the time everything's finished, 56 schools will remain in contention for state titles. All seven returning champions won their Level One games last week -- Kimberly, Mequon Homestead, Green Bay Notre Dame, Osceola, Amherst, Fond du Lac Springs, and Bangor.

All but one of the 28 No. 1 seeds remain alive, as Sun Prairie in Division 1 was the only top seed to lose last week.

--

Badgers could use 3 linebackers to replace Cichy

MADISON -- The Wisconsin football team is expected to use three linebackers to replace Jack Cichy, who's out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle suffered last weekend.

He was the Badgers' leading tackler and was second on the team with 7 ½ tackles for losses. Leon Jacobs is expected to get more playing time at inside linebacker when Madison hosts unbeaten Nebraska Saturday night -- and coach Paul Chryst says he's impressed with how Jacobs has learned the defense after moving from fullback.

Ryan Connelly and TJ Edwards are also expected to fill in, as Wisconsin takes a 5-2 overall record into its contest against the 7-0 Cornhuskers. Corner Derrick Tindal is due to return for the UW, along with outside linebacker Zack Baun -- and starting offensive tackle Jacob Maxwell is listed as questionable with an injured shoulder.