The 33-year-old Glaze was a Rusk County officer for 18 months and was a police officer in Hayward from 2007 until early last year. Memorials came in from around the state and nation on social media, including agencies from Pierce and St. Croix Counties.

“Please keep the family of Deputy Dan Glaze and the men and women of the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

“All of us at the Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association bow our heads for the loss of our brother at the Rusk Co Sheriff's Office,” according to a statement on Facebook. “As this incident comes to a close we know it is long from over. Please keep the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Dan Glaze in your thoughts and prayers.”

--

Richland Center smashes world pumpkin record

RICHLAND CENTER – A southwestern Wisconsin community has a lot to be proud of on this Halloween.

Richland Center, about 60 miles west of Madison, smashed a world pumpkin record Sunday, when 3,975 pumpkins -- carved with faces -- touched each other in a long, curvy line at the city's Krouskop Park. Guinness judge Jimmy Coggins inspected the pumpkins to make sure one touched the next, as required -- and that each had eyebrows, eyes, noses, and mouths carved out.

It took him 90 minutes to verify the achievement, and land surveyor Scott Warner certified the line and measured it at 3,433 feet. The project was in the works since June, the entire community was invited to take part, and the new record is almost twice as much as the old mark of 2,015 pumpkins set one year ago in Hokkaido, Japan.

--

Clinton, Feingold camps attract star power

A former star on the presidential TV drama "The West Wing" spent his Sunday campaigning for Democrats Hillary Clinton and Russ Feingold in southern Wisconsin.

Richard Schiff says he supported Bernie Sanders in the primary -- but he now says Clinton is the only candidate who would leave the world in a better place than when she found it -- and the "heart and mind" of the person in the Oval Office matters to him the most.

Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler on “The West Wing,” made appearances in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Madison, and Fond du Lac. Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine has events scheduled Tuesday in Madison and Appleton.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence are due in Eau Claire Tuesday night -- and Clinton's daughter Chelsea has appearances scheduled Wednesday in Oshkosh and Eau Claire, and Thursday in Milwaukee.

--

Assembly Democrats want federal poll watchers

MADISON -- Democrats across Wisconsin want the Justice Department to send poll watchers to the state.

Eau Claire's Democratic Congressman Ron Kind says he wants federal monitors to keep an eye on how the state's voter ID law is administered. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is making the same request.

--

Trial begins for Superior man in Duluth woman's death

DULUTH -- Attorneys will start picking jurors Monday for the trial of a northwest Wisconsin man in the hit and run traffic death of a woman at the Twin Ponds in Duluth, Minnesota.

Thirty-one-year-old Justen Linskie of Superior is charged with criminal vehicular homicide by leaving an accident scene. He's accused of striking 60-year-old Susan Menz, who was taking pictures of the fall colors last October when Linskie's car reportedly left Skyline Parkway, took down a large boulder, and fell into water below where Menz's body was found.

Linskie was arrested after a passerby reported seeing him run away from the auto -- but the defense says Linskie saw the rock and not the woman, and he was upset about the damage he caused to the car that was owned by his future mother in law. The trial is expected to last all week, and the Duluth News-Tribune says a judge rejected a defense request to delay the case after several weeks of arguments involving evidence.

--

Ryan: Expect four years of scandals if Clinton wins

BILLINGS, Mont. -- House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says Americans can expect four years of scandals if Democrat Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

The Republican Ryan made the comment Sunday in Billings, Montana, where he was campaigning for Congressman Ryan Zinke from that state. Ryan, who has three challengers of his own next week, said Clinton's nearly constant scandals take the country through an "ugliness" by those "using the system to help themselves, not to help you."

The speaker said Friday's announcement that the FBI is investigating more Clinton e-mails was "more of the same." Ryan continues to avoid mentioning GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, and he told the Montana audience it's vital for the party to win as many congressional contests as possible.

--

Feingold returns money to controversial donors

MIDDLETON -- Russ Feingold's U.S. Senate campaign says it will give back $45,000 to donors who reportedly got bonuses from their bosses for giving to Democrats.

The Boston Globe says the founding partner of Boston's Thornton Law Firm, his wife, and two top attorneys gave a total of $1.6 million to Democrats from 2010 through 2014 -- and the lawyers got $1.4 million from the company to match 280 donations they gave.

The Center for Responsive Politics says the law firm's employees gave $45,000 to Feingold the past two years, in his effort to unseat Republican Ron Johnson next Tuesday. Feingold's campaign said it does "not tolerate this type of activity" and vowed to return the attorneys' donations immediately. Feingold himself said his only contact with the law firm's chairman was during a lunch at the firm last year.

--

UW students troubled by Obama costume at Badger game

MADISON -- UW Madison students continue to speak out against a costume worn at Saturday night's Badger football game, showing President Barack Obama with a noose around his neck.

A photo of the costume was posted on Twitter, and campus police responded after hundreds of students tweeted their complaints. The university says the person was asked to remove the "offensive parts" of the costume, and he was then allowed to stay.

Doctoral student Michael Davis told WKOW-TV the costume was "an act of racial terror and violence." Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Sunday the incident was a reminder of what she called the work that needs to be done to "build a stronger and more inclusive community."

--

Falls color nature show not finished yet

The leaves have dropped, and the scenic fall color season has ended in most of Wisconsin.

However, the nature show continues in many south central and southeast areas. TravelWisconsin.com says the bright red, yellow, and orange leaves remain abundant on trees in most of the southeast quarter of the state, generally along a line from near Platteville to the tip of Door County. Madison and Milwaukee are among the places with peak colors.

--

'Freak Fest' filled State Street in Madison

MADISON -- State Street in Madison was packed Saturday night, with thousands of college football fans and thousands more in Halloween costumes.

Eighty-thousand had attended the Big 10 Conference football game against Nebraska. Thousands more gravitated to Madison's busy entertainment area for "Freak Fest." City officials had said they anticipated more than 150,000 people to be in the downtown area and that estimate proved to be pretty accurate. Arrest totals will be released later.

--

Report: Lead poisoning in Wisconsin children 'serious issue'

MADISON -- An analysis by the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families reveals the lead poisoning level for the state's children under the age of 6 is nearly as high as it is in Flint, Michigan.

Lead contamination caused a drinking water crisis in Flint where the rate was 4.9 percent. Wisconsin's rate is 4.6. Many Wisconsin children are exposed to lead-based paints in older homes, plus there are an estimated 176,000 lead service lines which deliver drinking water to homes and businesses. Ten percent of African-American children tested had lead poisoning.

--

Water from Kewaunee County wells found to be unsafe

KEWAUNEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports about one-third of the private wells in Kewaunee County provide water which is unsafe for drinking.

Residents say they turn on their water faucets only to receive brown water that smells like manure. Sixteen concentrated animal feeding operations in the county are taking a lot of the blame. An official with the Kewaunee County Ground Water Task Force says when too much manure is applied, the potential for ground water contamination is high. Recent, excessive rains have contributed to the problem.