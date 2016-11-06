New Staying Put office downtown welcomes clients

Since the group’s inception in 2015 , their list of clients has grown to 30, with double that number of volunteers at 60. Gunderson estimates that one-third of the clients are considered “very active” in needing assistance, while others only need help once in awhile for special projects or appointments.

One of the group’s main goals was to find an office location. They set up shop in space provided at the First Bank of Baldwin (S312 McKay Ave., Spring Valley) Sept. 1. It took volunteers about one month to get settled into the office.

“We feel so blessed to have the generosity of the bank and the Spring Valley community,” said Gunderson. “As our population ages, this will be more and more of a need. We need to get it ingrained in the community.”

Gunderson said the First Bank of Baldwin had been contemplating bringing a nonprofit into their extra space.

“The bank has been gracious enough to make it affordable,” Gunderson said of the rent.

First Bank of Baldwin Chief Operating Officer Shane Bauer said the bank chose to work with the group because it had available space, SVSSP needed a home and the partnership seemed “a natural fit for both.”

“Communities need a healthy ‘Main Street,’” said Bauer. “SVSSP adds a new storefront and additional activity on Main Street. That is good for the community.”

The group also touches a soft spot in Bauer’s heart, whose grandmother-in-law is in the exact situation for which SVSSP provides help. Her husband died last year. She’s 83 and living with some health issues, struggling to stay in her own home, which is made possible by help from relatives.

“I think SVSSP adds value to the community by providing an option to seniors who wish to continue living in their homes,” Bauer said. “Spring Valley is fortunate in that they have a wonderful senior living option in the Spring Valley Health Care Center and SVSSP provides options for seniors in the community.”

“Listening is such a part of this,” Gunderson said of determining what people may need. “Listening to what their needs are. Befriending and suggesting. So many never want to ask for help.”

This summer, a woman named Beulah lamented that she wouldn’t be able to care for her perennial garden. SVSSP to the rescue! A group of green-thumbed volunteers groomed the garden for her, which she loves to admire from the windows of her home.

Another woman spoke of how much she missed going dancing with her husband. Another volunteer now brings her to dances in Menomonie once a month. It might not replace the precious memories she built gliding across the floor with her husband, but it helps to fill a void.

Gunderson’s own mother is 86 and remains in her own home. Many seniors don’t want to leave their home, and only need a little help to remain independent.

“It’s great for people to know their loved ones are taken care of if they can’t be there, that people care,” Gunderson said.

Sneaker’s Pub & Eatery now serves seniors meals during the week. About eight regulars attend faithfully.

“You just see it kind of working,” Gunderson said. “”It’s so neat to see them having a community where they feel like they belong.”

The most popular request by seniors is transportation -- whether to Sneaker’s for lunch or to medical appointments. Yard work is another common need. All ages volunteer and in fact, some clients volunteer as well. For example, one woman who needed her deck stained now gives back in ways feasible for her: stuffing envelopes, preparing newsletters or manning the Dam Days booth. The circle goes around.

As winter breathes ice into the air, snow shoveling will probably be needed, Gunderson said. Donations make the group’s work possible. This fall, SVSSP will mail out a donor appeal, welcoming one-time donations, or sustainable monthly or quarterly contributions -- whatever people can give.

“We plan to tie it in with Thanksgiving,” Gunderson said.

Future ideas brewing include bringing speakers to Sneaker’s or St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoons, a time that is typically very lonely for many seniors. Forming clubs such as card clubs, dancing clubs or birthday clubs seems a real possibility as well.

For those interested in volunteering, contact volunteer coordinator Kathy Nyeggen at 715-778-5800. To learn more, visit www.springvalleystayingput.org. Office hours are 2-5 p.m. Mondays, 12-3 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment.

Also, anyone who has a round conference table, chairs, lamps or artwork they’d like to donate can bring it to the SVSSP office at S312 McKay Ave., which will help furnish a homey office environment.

The public is invited to an open house to check out the new digs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Stop in for coffee, cookies and cider.