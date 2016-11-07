Three injured in 2 Pierce County motorcycle crashes

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash, reported at 3:12 p.m., occurred while Eric Gilbertson was negotiating a curve and his 2005 Harley-Davidson went off the road. Both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing by Plum City/Maiden Rock ambulance.

The release did not document the extent of either rider’s injuries.

The second crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. on Highway 35 at 945th Street in the town of Diamond Bluff, where motorcyclist Mark Hawkinson collided with a deer. According to the sheriff’s office, the 69-year-old from Lauderdale, Minn., was northbound on the highway when the deer entered the roadway and struck Hawkinson’s 1998 Honda motorcycle.

Deputies said Hawkinson was complaining of a leg injury after the crash. He was also taken to Mayo-Red Wing for undisclosed injuries.

Red Wing EMS and Ellsworth first responders assisted deputies on the scene of the second crash.