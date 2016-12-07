Fire hall addition breaks ground

The plans EFSA chose to run with are ultimately the original plans put together a couple of years ago, said Ellsworth Fire Association Services secretary David Deiss. The estimated cost is just under $1.1 million.

Construction will be completed by project manager Market & Johnson, which was pouring concrete for the 84-by-62 foot addition to the west Friday, Dec. 2.

The goal for the project had been to keep it under $1 million, but when bids came back at roughly $1.5 million in March 2016, whittling down the plan became a necessity, Deiss said.

“After some storming and norming, we knew moving the admin offices on the west side wasn’t feasible,” Deiss said.

The plans proposed last year had called for a 5,000 square-foot addition to the west of the current structure (427 Spruce St.), with a basement to allow for future growth. That addition would have contained a larger kitchen, office space, locker rooms, a conference room plus parking to the north and west.

However, EFSA members worked with architectural design and engineering firm Cedar Corporation to narrow the scope of the plans to cut costs but also provide the most necessary elements.

The addition will consist of three truck bays, dropped down from the original hall by roughly 4 feet, accessible by two staircases and a handicapped friendly ramp. Two new bathrooms will also occupy the space.

“One of the sore points of the hall has always been the one-hole women’s room,” Deiss laughed. “Between the remodel and addition, there will be four women’s stalls.”

Three offices will be located where the existing locker room is now along the east wall, a welcome relief from the single 5-by-9 foot office shared by the inspectors, secretary, treasurer and chief.

A large meeting room takes the place of the existing kitchen and conference space, which should seat the 60 EFSA members comfortably, said Fire Chief Brent Langer. The membership has grown from 32 firefighters when Deiss and Langer joined in 1983. Meetings have been standing room only for quite awhile, especially after Bay City merged with EFSA in 2003.

“Also, we had no place to secure any records,” Deiss said. “We had the best of intentions, but there were files in the corner, files in closets.”

While the men’s bathroom won’t change much, a new shower and laundry room will be added along with the new locker room on the north side. A tool room/utility closet and air compressor filling station will complete that area, while the new kitchen will be tucked in the southern corner of the existing truck bay.

While the hall will technically have a net gain of two truck bays, three are being added and one remodeled into the new spaces.

The addition’s walls will be pre-cast concrete from Wieser Concrete near Maiden Rock. The goal is to have the addition complete by the chicken feed the fourth Saturday in March.

“Many people don’t realize that the hall is 39 years old,” Langer said. “It’s time for some updates.”

Deiss said the project is not being funded by new fee assessments, but rather through a loan and capital improvement funds that have been budgeted over the years.

In October 2015, Deiss said there would be no adjustment in the association’s capital assessment formula specific to the building project.

“In fact, EFSA’s Capital Equipment Assessment, which is calculated using equalized values and fire numbers, is $2,842 less in 2016 than in 2007,” Deiss had said.

Deiss and Langer both said cutting $400,000 from the almost $1.6 million price tag of last year’s proposal was tough, but they’re pleased with how the building will accommodate the department for the next 50 years. To cut costs, firefighters have done much of the demolition work and “whatever we can without getting in the way,” Langer said.

“The budget didn’t allow us to look as far into the future as we wanted to,” Deiss said. “But it’s really the original plan from two years ago.”

Once the pre-cast walls rise and the roof is on, work can start on the inside.

The EFSA is grateful to the Pierce County Historical Association across the street, which has allowed them to store construction materials on their property. The department has vowed to landscape their lot once construction is through.

As for the time capsule from 1889 and another from 1989, those will be relocated, Deiss said.

Also in progress is a new roof on the existing fire hall, which is separate from the remodel and addition. In July, the EFSA decided to reroof the structure for an estimated cost of $52,000 as it was leaking in five to six different spots.

EFSA is owned and operated by 10 municipalities: the villages of Ellsworth and Bay City, and the towns of El Paso, Ellsworth, Hartland, Isabelle, Martell, Salem, Trenton and Trimbelle. EFSA also contracts for services with the town of Diamond Bluff and the village of Maiden Rock.