UPDATE: Ellsworth schools will close early

The Hillcrest Elementary holiday concert will go on as scheduled with students dismissed immediately afterward. There will be no afternoon 4K.

--------

Area schools are either closed today or will close early due to a winter storm that is expected to unleash 8 to 12 inches of snow on western Wisconsin starting Friday.

Elmwood and Plum City school districts are closed and all evening activities are cancelled.

Spring Valley schools will close early Friday: the elementary at 11:45 a.m. and the middle/high school at noon. Morning 4K will stay until 11:45 a.m. buses; afternoon 4K is cancelled, as well as all evening activities. Cardinal Kids will remain open until 6 p.m.

River Falls schools will close three hours early.