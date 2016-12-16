Winter storm brings school closings

Elmwood and Plum City school districts are closed and all evening activities are cancelled.

Spring Valley schools will close early Friday: the elementary at 11:45 a.m. and the middle/high school at noon. Morning 4K will stay until 11:45 a.m. buses; afternoon 4K is cancelled, as well as all evening activities. Cardinal Kids will remain open until 6 p.m.

River Falls schools will close three hours early.