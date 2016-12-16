Search
    Winter storm brings school closings

    Posted Today at 8:25 a.m.

    PIERCE COUNTY -- Area schools are either closed today or will close early due to a winter storm that is expected to unleash 8 to 12 inches of snow on western Wisconsin starting Friday.

    Elmwood and Plum City school districts are closed and all evening activities are cancelled.

    Spring Valley schools will close early Friday: the elementary at 11:45 a.m. and the middle/high school at noon. Morning 4K will stay until 11:45 a.m. buses; afternoon 4K is cancelled, as well as all evening activities. Cardinal Kids will remain open until 6 p.m.

    River Falls schools will close three hours early.

