Only 15 states grew at a slower pace than the Badger State in the past year -- and Utah had the fastest growth, the only state with a population growth of more than 2 percent since 2015.

--

Two GOP lawmakers condemn UW's 'Problem of Whiteness' course

MADISON — Two Republican state lawmakers want UW-Madison to cancel a course it plans next semester called "The Problem of Whiteness."

Assembly Republican Dave Murphy of the Appleton area condemns tweets from the course's instructor, Damon Sajnani, saying they condone violence against police and Sajnani should be fired. Murphy joins Senate Republican Steve Nass of Whitewater in saying the matter could affect the university's state funding that lawmakers will approve in the next budget, a move that frequent UW critic Nass has used before.

The U-W defended the course Monday, saying it's not mandatory and it would help students get a deeper understanding of racial issues by examining white and non-white identities throughout the world. On Tuesday, the campus provost reacted to Murphy's call for the instructor's firing by saying the UW supports free speech rights -- and everyone needs to elevate their "level of discourse, and engage in civil and respectful discussion that promotes greater understanding and respect for all."

--

Woman dies in Eau Claire house fire

EAU CLAIRE — Investigators in Eau Claire are trying to determine what started a house fire that killed a woman.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Eau Claire's west side -- and officials said the woman's body was found inside. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, and officials say one other person was displaced as a result. The victims' names were not immediately released

--

Vos expects fetal tissue sales ban, but no high school drug tests

MADISON -- Wisconsin GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos expects his chamber to ban the sale of aborted fetal tissue to scientists early in next year's session.

A similar ban never passed in the last session amid concerns it would hurt UW-Madison's medical research. During his year-end interviews with State Capitol media outlets, Vos said he wants the bill to make sure the university can continue its studies.

He also said Tuesday there's no need for lawmakers to consider changes in legislative districts, even though a federal judicial panel struck down the GOP's controversial 2011 maps. Vos also says he's not interested in forcing those in high school extra curricular activities to pass drug tests and he's open to a proposed second increase in state park admission and camping fees to reduce a park deficit.

--

Madison, Tomah VA rankings hold steady while Milwaukee slips

The VA hospital in Madison has the highest health care quality rating among Wisconsin's three federal veterans' medical centers.

The VA has released the ratings for its 146 facilities around the country, after refusing for years to make them public. The Madison hospital had a four-star rating out of five on June 30, the same as last December.

The Milwaukee hospital slipped from four stars to three ,and the Tomah VA had three star ratings in both periods. USA Today first published the current ratings earlier this month, and VA Secretary Bob McDonald said it caused "unwarranted distress" and could discourage veterans from getting VA care. But the Gannett flagship newspaper said the agency later put the ratings on its website, along with a comparison from the most recent rating period.

--

Guard to Rice Lake armory: Get the lead out

RICE LAKE — Western Wisconsin's National Guard Armory is on the list of facilities to be cleaned because of high lead levels.

The Wisconsin State Journal is reporting commanders in Madison are ordering troops to scrub 18 armories across the state because of higher than acceptable levels of lead. The armory at Rice Lake is listed as having some of the highest lead levels in the state.

--

Walker to Trump: Give states more control

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has asked President Elect Donald Trump to give states more control in deciding how many refugees it can accept from nations connected to terrorism.

In a letter, the Republican Walker said states have become "provinces of an all powerful federal government in Washington," and "now is the time to reverse that trend." Walker has previously expressed concerns about taking refugees from places like Syria -- and he told Trump the state should have a "broader role" in its decisions until there's a comfortable national "vetting process."

Walker also asked Trump to let Wisconsin require drug tests for childless adults to get federal food stamp funding, which the Walker administration is trying to get the courts to allow. The governor also called on the president elect to let the state charge more for Medicaid premiums for recipients who don't practice healthy lifestyles -- and let the state control its wolf population and allow hunting which a federal judge struck down two years ago.

--

Wisconsin workplace deaths up

WASHINGTON — Newly released data shows that the numbers of workplace deaths in Wisconsin rose slightly during 2015.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 104 workers died from occupational injuries in the Badger State last year, five more than the year before. The bureau's Rebecca Adams tells the Wisconsin Radio Network the state has seen "upticks" the past several years.

She says it's hard to pinpoint specific reasons -- but the lack of proper training and safety enforcement are often cited as possible factors.

--

Marquette University acquires rare copy of 'The Hobbit'

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University has acquired a rare copy of "The Hobbit" to add to its collection of materials by the renowned author JRR Tolkien, who influenced much of today's high fantasy writing.

The school says the first-edition, first-printing copy of Tolkien's classic tale that was obtained by the school's Department of Special Collections and University Archives is one of only 1,500 in existence. It features artwork drawn by Tolkien himself. "The Hobbit" was published in 1937 and is recognized as a classic in children's literature. The first printing sold out before the end of 1937.