    Residents can now recycle #5 plastics

    By Sarah Young Today at 4:00 p.m.

    ELLSWORTH -- In the past, the Pierce County Solid Waste Department/Recycling Facility has asked residents to recycle only #1 and #2 plastic containers.

    Recycling technology is constantly changing and upgrading. County staff reviews recycling markets often to see what’s emerging and what could be added to the recycling program.

    Thanks to discovering reliable, sustainable markets, Pierce County will now accept #5 plastic containers.

    Number #5 plastics are commonly made into yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream and other dairy tubs. The lids can be recycled too.

    Pierce County residents can deliver empty #5 plastics to any Pierce County recycling collection site, place them in the roll-off container or compartment dedicated to containers — plastics, metals, and glass materials.

    For more information, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us website or contact the Pierce County Solid Waste Department/Recycling Facility at 715-273-3092.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
