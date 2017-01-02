Residents can now recycle #5 plastics

Recycling technology is constantly changing and upgrading. County staff reviews recycling markets often to see what’s emerging and what could be added to the recycling program.

Thanks to discovering reliable, sustainable markets, Pierce County will now accept #5 plastic containers.

Number #5 plastics are commonly made into yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream and other dairy tubs. The lids can be recycled too.

Pierce County residents can deliver empty #5 plastics to any Pierce County recycling collection site, place them in the roll-off container or compartment dedicated to containers — plastics, metals, and glass materials.

For more information, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us website or contact the Pierce County Solid Waste Department/Recycling Facility at 715-273-3092.