VIDEO: Cold snap grows Nelson ice formations

The story below on the Nelson ice formations was featured in last year's Portraits in Pierce.

As meanderers travel down winding County Road A in the Town of Salem, those not already familiar with the natural ice castles may be surprised by their sudden appearance next to the road, looming from a farm field surrounded by steep, wooded hills. At night the effect is almost other-worldly.

How did they get there? Did someone build them? They seem like sleeping ice giants, waiting to awaken like figures in a frozen fairytale.

This hidden pocket of Pierce County along the Rush River is the Roger Nelson farm. The stunning ice sculptures dotting the property are the handiwork of Mother Nature, with a little help from local plumber Nelson, who began Nelson Plumbing in Ellsworth in the mid 1980s.

Nelson bought the 420-acre farmstead in 1995 from Lorraine Clifford and her daughter. An artesian well on the property inspired an idea that has since grown into one of Pierce County’s main winter attractions.

“One artesian well, that’s what started the whole thing,” Nelson said. “It was piped into a fountain in the front yard. It shot up 6-8 feet tall.”

When the water shooting out of the ground thanks to 24 pounds of natural pressure from the artesian well began to freeze, “it looked kind of cool,” Nelson said. The frozen sculpture farm was born. “I just kept adding to it,” Nelson said.

The water source is a pressurized aquifer about 650 feet below the surface, Nelson said. It pumps out more than 800 gallons of water per minute. Artesian wells never stop flowing.

Since the first fountain produced such a neat winter-time effect, Nelson experimented by drilling holes in different patterns in a network of underground piping he rigged from the well. The water shoots out in all different directions; freezing temperatures take care of the rest. Some sculptures reach well over 15 feet in height. While people may not appreciate frigid, below-zero temperatures, that’s when the fountains grow the most.

This year more than two dozen icy giants grew from the valley floor thanks to 1,000 feet of buried pipe around the pond and to the north. Nelson likes to try new patterns each year, with holes drilled so water shoots in different directions at random. Each fountain has a fence post to hold the pipe in the air; about 2,000 feet of hose and 2,000 feet of electric cords complete the operation.

“Once you hook them up you never know what you’ll get,” he said. “It took a few years to get it figured out. If I had more time, I could do a ton of different things, maybe with colored lighting.”

The figures are lit at night from dusk until about 11 p.m. Nelson made the switch from halogen lights (which carried a $300 per month price tag) to more energy efficient LEDs three years ago (the bill is down to $50 per month).

As one can imagine, setting this all up takes time.

“From about deer hunting to Christmas, I monkey around with it in my spare time. I run water everywhere before it’s started up to keep it from freezing up,” Nelson said.

The frozen artworks usually begin forming around Christmas/New Year’s, depending on the weather, Nelson said. This year the first week in January low temps inspired rapid growth.

“Normally they last until spring,” Nelson said. “This year I expect they’ll last through March.”

Nelson said the best time of day to view them is dusk, in his opinion.

“When the water is steaming off the ice, especially when it’s frigid,” he said.

Nelson counts on wife Cindy, children Luke, Amber, Lexie and Lance and their spouses, and his 10 grandkids to help out. It’s a family affair.

A donation box is set up at the site, but it’s the handwritten notes that Nelson cherishes most. The whimsical creation has become a part of people’s traditions.

“It’s made an impact,” Nelson said. “People leave notes. One couple got engaged there. Other families take their Christmas photos there.”

Busloads of tourists stop at the farm. People from other countries have found the backroad gem, though most visitors are from within a 50-mile radius, Nelson said.

In the summer months the property has hosted three weddings, graduation and bachelor parties, and even the 1975 Ellsworth High School class reunion.

Media outlets from newspapers, TV news stations and magazines have featured Nelson’s sculpture garden. He’s pleased it’s such a hit, and likes to see the photos people capture.

Five or six years ago, the artesian well starting leaking underground.

“The well casing was shot and leaking out the side,” Nelson said. “The original well was drilled in the 1930s or 40s and was 550 feet deep. How did they get that far down back then? They had to drill through rock.”

Nelson filled the old well with grout, and drilled a new artesian well into the aquifer. He said the water’s source flows from Lake Superior and is pressurized.

“If the pipe were up 48 feet in the air, the water would sit there,” Nelson said. “You lose half a pound of pressure per foot. An artesian can’t be drilled on a hill. It’s unique to certain areas.”

Artesian wells are common in western Wisconsin’s coulee country. The aquifers’ water sources lie in porous rock formations at higher elevations. The pressure in these rocks pushes the water out.

He’s aware of two other artesian wells between his farm and Highway 35 along County Road A, he said. He also uses the water to heat and cool the home on the property; it also fills the pond behind the house.