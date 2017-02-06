Walker will release details of his spending plan Wednesday. Some capitol observers see the announcement as a strong indicator that Walker will soon announce his candidacy for a third term.

--

Meteor fireball spotted in Wisconsin

A bright fireball is seen and heard across the Midwest during the night, and it appeared to be a meteor.

The American Meteor Society says it received almost 200 reports of a green fireball flashing in the sky as of 1:30 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service office in Sullivan posted video on Twitter of the bright fireball in Plover, near Stevens Point.

WITI-TV in Milwaukee says one person in the Oshkosh area reported that it shook a building. Most of the meteor sightings were along Lake Michigan between Manitowoc and Sheboygan through the Milwaukee area and south to Chicago. The Weather Service in the Quad Cities said bright flashes were recorded from Des Moines, Iowa eastward to Indiana.

--

Service to remember former congressman Baldus

MENOMONIE — A church service is scheduled Wednesday morning in Menomonie to remember former U.S. House Democrat Al Baldus.

The 90-year-old Baldus died last Thursday. He served in both World War II and Korea -- and he spent eight years in the Wisconsin Assembly starting in 1967, and was then elected to Congress for three terms before losing to Republican Steve Gunderson in 1980. Baldus later spent another eight years in the Assembly before retiring in 1997.

Former staffers say Baldus distinguished himself by his justice and fairness -- and state Assembly Democrat Dana Wachs of Eau Claire says Baldus "cared a great deal about the small family farms and regular folks." After defeating Baldus, Gunderson said he wanted to be as strong of a fighter for agriculture as Baldus in Congress -- and Gunderson eventually became a major figure on farm issues.

--

State records eighth, ninth snowmobile deaths of the winter

Two snowmobile deaths have been reported in Wisconsin during the weekend, for a total of nine this winter.

In west central Wisconsin, Monroe County sheriff's deputies say 29-year-old Michael Melde of Sparta died Saturday when his machine lost control on a curve, and struck fencing and a bridge overpass in Wilton near Highway 71. The other snowmobile death occurred early Sunday in Oconto County in northeast Wisconsin. Officials say an unidentified man died after his snowmobile veered out of control on a curve and apparently struck at least one tree.

The state DNR continues to investigate both deaths — and the total statewide snowmobile deaths for the season are four higher than on this day last winter.

--

Report: State speeding convictions rise

MADISON — The numbers of speeding convictions by Wisconsin drivers jumped by 7 percent in 2015, and the state DOT expects another increase for last year after almost one full decade of declines.

An analysis by the Wisconsin State Journal shows that 453,000 drivers were convicted of speeding in a three year period ending in 2015. Officers in the remote northern counties of Sawyer, Florence, and Taylor gave out the fewest tickets for each mile motorists drove -- while Jefferson, Racine, and Fond du Lac counties issued the most per mile.

Fond du Lac County has Rosendale -- a small town that's well known for its strict speeding enforcement which police credit for its relatively low numbers of serious crashes. Rosendale, population 1,000, had 1,400more speeding convictions in the three year period than in Green Bay, with 100 times the population. In Racine County, motorists have complained for years about the high numbers of tickets given on Interstate 94.

--

Snow plow driver rescues small boy

WEST ALLIS — A Wisconsin snow plow driver says he spotted a small boy wandering in the snow in West Allis early Wednesday morning.

Joey Blaskowski says the child was crying and wearing only his pajamas when he saw him at about 3 a.m. Blaskowski took the boy into his warm car and the two talked while he called police. The boy said his mother had gone to Walmart and he had gone outside to find her. The mother had already called police. He had been left with his sister, but he got out of bed and went outside without her knowledge.

--

State traffic deaths hold steady for January

MADISON — Wisconsin has had the same number of traffic deaths in January as in the same month last year.

The DOT's preliminary data shows that 32 people died in state traffic crashes last month, five fewer than the average for the past five years. The January deaths included one pedestrian, 21 motor vehicle drivers, and ten passengers.

The state's total was the third fewest for a January since World War II. The safest January was in 2010, when 20 people died in state traffic mishaps.

--

Twenty two state hospitals fined

MADISON — Twenty-two Wisconsin hospitals have been fined for not following a state law to offer rape victims emergency contraception.

Saint Mary's Hospital in Madison was given a $7,500 fine in 2015 for not telling three sexual assault patients they could have contraception to prevent births. According to state officials, Saint Mary's said it did not offer the contraceptives because it has a Catholic affiliation, with a policy of sending sexual assault patients to other hospitals with forensic nursing facilities.

Saint Mary's now says it's complying with the law, which was signed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle in 2008. The 21 other hospitals were fined between $2,500 and $7,500.

--

Millennials finding new home in Madison

MADISON — A survey shows millennials are moving to mid-sized cities like Madison, which have strong technology centers and affordable costs of living.

Employment recruiter Career Builder ranks Wisconsin's capitol city No. 1 for having the largest increase of workers between the ages of 22 and 34. Millennials currently make up just over 30 percent of the Madison workforce.

The city has been reversing a Midwestern trend, because young people are actually moving out of the region. El Paso, Texas, was second on the list, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado.

--

Judge rejects plea deal in drunken driving case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Wisconsin judge has rejected a plea deal that would've sent a woman to jail for six months for her ninth drunken-driving offense.

The decision means Lisa M. Badciong will be tried on charges including driving while intoxicated-ninth offense with a minor child in the vehicle. Prosecutors say Badciong was found unresponsive in her running vehicle on June 2, 2016, in a fast food restaurant drive-thru in Lake Hallie. Police say two children - a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old - were in the car, along with a half-bottle of vodka. Her attorney says Badciong was having trouble coping with her son's suicide.

--

Super Bowl anthem singer to return to Eau Claire, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The country star who sang the national anthem at Sunday night's Super Bowl will return to Summerfest in Milwaukee for the fourth time in five years.

The world's largest music festival announced Monday morning that Luke Bryan will perform June 29 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 17. Bryan is the sixth major act to book a performance at Milwaukee's 50th annual Summerfest. He has also confirmed an appearance at this year's Country Jam USA in Eau Claire.

--

Trial date set for former Jackson County DA

BLACK RIVER FALLS — If he is convicted of the three felony charges he faces, the former district attorney for Jackson County could go to prison for more than 15 years.

James Ritland of Black River Falls is accused of soliciting prostitutes and maintaining a drug-trafficking location. He faces several other charges, in addition to those felonies. Two women accuse him of giving them money or other consideration for sexual favors.

One of the women, saying Ritland had her perform sex acts when she couldn't pay her legal fees, also accuses him of buying heroin from him at the back door to his county office.

--

Firefighter killed, 2 others hurt in crash

SHEBOYGAN — Investigators say speed and alcohol are possible factors in a weekend crash of a pickup truck that killed one firefighter and injured two others in Sheboygan County.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Moyer, a Waldo firefighter from rural Adell, was killed -- and Waldo fire volunteers Nicholas TeBeest and Tyler Collins of Waldo were taken to hospitals with injuries. Officials say Moyer, the driver, was trapped in the vehicle in the late Saturday afternoon mishap at a rural intersection in the town of Lyndon near Plymouth.

Other details were not immediately released. In a statement Sunday night, the Waldo Fire Department said Moyer was a five year volunteer who was involved in various operations, helped remodel the fire station, and organized department fundraisers.