Road weight limits in effect

• County Road D from State Highway 35 to U.S. Highway 10

The weight limits are 6 tons per axle and 10 tons per tandem axles under 8 feet apart.

A permitting procedure is in place for agricultural users that can demonstrate need. An application form can be filled out at the Pierce County Highway Department in Ellsworth, or found on the Pierce County website at www.co.pierce.wi.us.

Colored dash cards will be issued for approved applications. Information required includes farm address, vehicle and trailer descriptions, and license plate information. The fee structure remains the same as in past years — $50 for a single trip permit and $250 for multiple trip permits (unlimited vehicles). Conditions may be placed on the permit.

The weight restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions allow them to be removed. The list of roads is subject to change pending conditions. This notice does not include town roads. Contact respective towns for their road information.