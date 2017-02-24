Search
    LIST UPDATED: Schools close Friday, Feb. 24

    By Sarah Young Today at 6:28 a.m.

    Area schools have closed Friday, Feb. 24 in anticipation of a winter storm.

    Ellsworth Community School District residents received a phone call notification at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, announcing the district closing in anticipation of the snowfall and high winds, especially in the southern portion of the district. Updates will be posted to the school district website www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us as needed.

    Other area schools have also closed, including:

    • Baldwin-Woodville
    • Elmwood (all evening activities are cancelled)
    • Pepin
    • Plum City
    • Red Wing
    • Spring Valley
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
