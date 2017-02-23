Schools close in advance of storm
Area schools have closed Friday, Feb. 24 in anticipation of a winter storm.
Ellsworth Community School District residents received a phone call notification at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, announcing the district closing in anticipation of the snowfall and high winds, especially in the southern portion of the district. Updates will be posted to the school district website www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us as needed.
Other area schools have also closed, including:
- Baldwin-Woodville
- Pepin
- Red Wing