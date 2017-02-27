Walker told TV host Chris Wallace the Wisconsin changes are "a model of exactly what will happen" as Trump and the GOP Congress work to replace the Affordable Care Act. The Republican Walker also cited the Wisconsin changes as a reason that states should get more power to make their own changes in other areas like education.

--

At least 3 die in weekend snowmobile crashes

The new snow resulted in at least three snowmobile deaths in Wisconsin during the weekend.

Oneida County sheriff's deputies say 62-year-old Jeffrey Schultz of Kenosha died late Saturday night after his machine hit a utility pole north of Rhinelander — and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries. Iron County deputies say a 51-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed after her snowmobile lost control on a curve and hit several trees late Saturday afternoon about 10 miles south of Hurley. The victim's name was not immediately released.

In Rock County, deputies say 47-year-old Willie Guzman of Beloit died early Saturday after his machine drove into water on Lake Koshkonong — and a companion escaped injury and went to get help. At least 17 people have died in Wisconsin snowmobile crashes this winter, eight more than last year's final total of nine.

--

Joint Finance Committee to decide health plan change for state employees

MADISON — The state of Wisconsin could save about $60 million if it changes the way it provides health benefits for its 250,000 employees. The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is expected to decide whether to make the change this month.

Benefits wouldn't be reduced for state workers, but about 2 percent of them would be forced to change doctors. The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans warns the change will eliminate some of the lowest-cost, highest-quality plans available. The switch would make Wisconsin's approach similar to 46 other states.

--

Two GOP lawmakers want to bring back industrial hemp

MADISON — Two Wisconsin Republicans are making a push to bring back industrial hemp as a valuable crop for farmers who struggle with declining markets for other cash crops.

Kewaskum Rep. Jesse Kramer and Senate freshman Patrick Testin of Stevens Point are proposing a bill to legalize hemp production, and permits would be issued by the state Agriculture Department. Industrial hemp has low levels of the main ingredient in marijuana, and the federal government banned the product in 1970.

The current federal Farm Bill allows hemp research programs — and at least 30 states are allowing the crop for that purpose. Kremer says his goal is to make a Wisconsin a leader in hemp production, and his measure would make manufacturing legal if the federal government approves. Kremer says he expects that to happen soon.

--

Ryan critics stage town hall meeting without him

KENOSHA — Paul Ryan is the latest Wisconsin GOP congressman to have his failure to put on a town hall meeting highlighted by critics back home.

They staged their own gathering in Kenosha Sunday night with an empty chair for the House Speaker from Janesville — where critics went after Ryan's stands on Obamacare and Planned Parenthood, as well as previous budget cutting plans like vouchers for Medicare and letting younger people invest with private firms for Social Security. Congressional Republicans have been put under the microscope during their February recess, where big crowds questioned their representatives about the early actions of the Trump White House.

U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson's critics put on town hall meetings in his name last week in Green Bay and Madison, after he said he wouldn't hold any — but Johnson did have a more limited telephone town hall last week. Ryan's office says it does plenty to listen to his constituents, answering more than 16,000 questions since the start of 2017.

--

Former Wisconsinite Justin Hurwitz nabs 2 Oscars

LOS ANGELES — A former Wisconsin musician took home two Academy Awards.

Justin Hurwitz joined Justin Paul and Benj Pasek in accepting the Best Original Score and Best Song Oscars for the film "La La Land." Hurwitz, who graduated from Glendale Nicolet High School in suburban Milwaukee, used his acceptance speech Sunday night to thank all the musicians who performed on his score — and as Hurwitz put it, "I just put notes on a page, and they're the ones who played it and made it sound beautiful the way it was." The best song award was for "City of Stars." Fox Valley native Phil Johnston from Neenah also shared in the Best Animated Feature Oscar as a cowriter for "Zootopia."

--

Sauk County conservation group sues DNR

TOWN OF SUMPTER — The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance says the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area should be a place for quiet activities like hiking, bird-watching and having picnics.

The group is suing the Department of Natural Resources over its plan to allow noisy, high-impact activities like off-road motorcycling and gun dog training. The area between Sauk City and Baraboo was once the home of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. Alliance members worry the noise will disrupt the wildlife and the people who are engaging in low-impact activities. A judge will hear the case Monday morning.

--

Fond du Lac Yacht Club saved from ice ruin

FOND DU LA — The Fond du Lac Yacht Club has reopened, after ice was shoved on the adjacent Lake Winnebago causing a frozen crest 16 feet tall in places.

Yacht club member Cheryl Ritchie tells the Fond du Lac Reporter the mounds of ice rose above the trees and club's parking lot before hitting the roof of the building Friday night. On Saturday, she said a steady stream of passerbys saw the unique ice shoves — some got out and took pictures — and others helped save the building after heavy equipment came in to move the massive ice away. The ice was the result of the winter storm that hit the northern two thirds of Wisconsin late Thursday and Friday. It dumped up to 5 inches of snow at Fond du Lac and up to 13 inches in parts of far western Wisconsin.

--

Man convicted of driving drunk, causing double-fatal wreck

RACINE — A Racine County jury decided the man on trial was the one who was driving when a crash took the lives of two men June 21, 2015.

Ramone Campbell was found guilty on all 13 charges. His attorney argued Campbell wasn't driving, but his shoe was found near the driver's seat in the SUV after Campbell fled. James A. Peterson and Ray Schweissinger Senior were killed, while a third man, Richard Halbur, was seriously injured. Campbell was accused of being drunk. He could get more than 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

--

Finger-cutting man sent to prison

GREEN BAY — A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is going to prison for cutting off a woman’s finger.

Jonathan Schrap and his friends were reportedly holding a memorial for a deceased fan of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse. Schrap was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest.

The woman let him cut her arm with a machete last August, then also allowed him to cut off her pinky finger. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Her boyfriend’s mother convinced her to go to a hospital for treatment and doctors called police.

--

Dems seek federal safety probe of industrial drum plants

WASHINGTON — Two Wisconsin congressional Democrats have asked for a federal investigation into workplace safety and environmental concerns at several industrial drum refurbishing plants in the Milwaukee area.

The Journal Sentinel recently found that three facilities run by Container Life Cycle Management improperly handled hazardous materials, causing harm to workers and neighbors of the plants. The company says the findings are outdated, and they made numerous improvements last year. Still, U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Milwaukee House Democrat Gwen Moore have asked five federal agencies to investigate the firm — the EPA, DOT, Justice Department, OSHA, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

--

Oconomowoc woman faces trial in death of husband

WAUKESHA — A three week trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an Oconomowoc woman accused of shooting her husband to death.

Fifty-three-year-old Amy Van Wagner is charged in Waukesha County with homicide and hiding a corpse in the death last May of 50-year-old Stanley Van Wagner. The defendant's son Thor earlier testified that he was home from school on the afternoon of the reported incident and never heard any gunshots — but investigators say Van Wagner was shot in another room and was hidden downstairs.

The case has also spurred a rare small claims suit from Waukesha County, which seeks to get $6,000 for pretrial records the state is required to give the defense. The defense countersued for $10,000, saying the state was trying to distract from the preparation of Amy Van Wagner's defense.