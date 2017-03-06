--

State Senate leader wants to put more tax dollars into roads

MADISON — State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says legislators should consider shifting more tax dollars to roads as they revise the state budget.

The transportation fund faces a nearly $1 billion shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise the gas tax or vehicle fees to help fill the hole. His budget calls for $500 million in borrowing and delaying about that much in projects. Assembly Republicans have said every revenue mechanism should be on the table, including increasing the gas tax and vehicle fees. Fitzgerald told reporters Friday the Legislature can inject more tax dollars from the state's general fund into transportation.

--

Ideas to stop Asian carp? Yours could net tall cash from Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan will ask the public to come up with ideas to keep the invasive Asian carp out of the Great Lakes, and the winner could get some big money.

State and federal governments have not agreed on possible solutions to keep the bloated carp from eating native fish and plants on Great Lakes waters from Minnesota and Wisconsin eastward to Pennsylvania and New York. So Michigan and its Republican Gov. Rick Snyder have put up $1 million to set details for public input and the numbers of prize winners.

The Asian carp has infested the Mississippi River — and while its DNA has been spotted in Lake Michigan, the fish itself has been seen 45 miles from the southern part of Lake Michigan at last word. The invasive fish has long been considered a threat to a seven billion dollar per year fishing industry on the Great Lakes.

--

Public hearing set on sand project that would dry up wetlands

TOMAH — The state DNR will hold a public hearing in Tomah April 18 on permits for an industrial sand drying plant that would remove almost 17 acres of wetland forests.

The agency has tentatively approved Meteor Timber's plan for a large drying facility and rail spurs close to Interstate 94 in Monroe County in western Wisconsin — plus a sand mine to the east in Jackson County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the amount of lost wetland forests is the largest for a sand project in Wisconsin since 2008, but Meteor Timber says the environmental benefits would outweigh those losses.

The firm now says it plans to protect 643 acres in two easements to would expand habitat for a threatened rattlesnake, plus create more room for other reptiles and animals. The DNR says part of the purpose for its hearing to determine the sand facility's environmental impact — and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must also approve the project.

--

Survey: Three cities among Top 10 'Overlooked Dream Cities'

FORT MILL, S.C. — Three Wisconsin cities are among the nation's Top Ten "Overlooked Dream Cities," where people can enjoy big city amenities at a lower cost of living.

The website GoodCall.com rates Appleton the fourth best "dream city," with Racine sixth and Green Bay 10th. Good Call says people love the dining, entertainment, and recreation choices that big cities offer — but those places also have high costs of living and high crime rates, so the website surveyed 461 American cities with more of the good things big cities offer and less of the bad.

Good Call says all of its top cities are in the Midwest and Northeast, generally due to lower crime rates and better places to walk. Erie, Pennsylvania, was No. 1 on that list.

--

Bayfield County twins hope to improve in Iditarod

FAIRBANKS — Twins originally from Bayfield County hope to finish in the Top 30 for the first time in the Iditarod Sled Dog Race that's underway in Alaska.

Thirty-three-old Kristy and Anna Berington are from Port Wing, and they moved to Alaska 10 years ago where they started a kennel that now has 25 racing dogs. Kristy Berington is in her eighth Iditarod, and Anna is racing in her sixth.

They took off Sunday from Fairbanks on a 968 mile trail that ends in Nome. Kristy tells the Duluth News Tribune that the course is never the same, because the weather conditions are different every year — ranging from 60 below and blizzards to 40 above with rain.

--

Milwaukee mayor: My city isn't draining Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says it's time for the rest of Wisconsin to stop thinking of his city as a drain on the state's resources.

He plans to touch on that subject Monday, when he delivers his annual "State of the City" address. Barrett, a former Democratic congressman and candidate for governor, has often been at odds with the GOP majority at the State Capitol.

He tells the Journal Sentinel that a "renaissance" of development in Milwaukee is giving the state government $460 million more than what the city gets in state aid, so in his words, "the state benefits by having Milwaukee here." Barrett also says Milwaukee's unemployment is the lowest in 19 years, but parts of the city still have too many people without jobs — and he says racial disparities in infant deaths remain "unacceptably high."

--

Fire at fire station in Mayville

MAYVILLE — Firefighters in Dodge County spent part of their weekend putting out flames at their own fire station.

Volunteer firefighters in Mayville did cleanup work Sunday, after one of their trucks started on fire late Saturday night while nobody was in the building. A passerby saw flames and called 911. The fire was contained to the vehicle but heavy smoke had to be ventilated from the facility — which remains open for service. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

--

State Democratic party chair gets second opponent

MADISON — State Democratic Party chair Martha Laning will have at least two opponents when she's up for re-election at this summer's party convention.

Madison lawyer Eric Finch has announced that he'll run for the post, after Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy announced his bid recently. In a statement, Finch claims that Democratic insiders have not done enough to fight back against the Republican Act 10 public union bargaining clampdown — and Finch says he's "fed up" with Gov. Scott Walker.

--

Dells-area businesses worry about fallout from scrapped interstate plan

LAKE DELTON — Last week's decision by the Department of Transportation has business owners in the Wisconsin Dells concerned.

Traffic congestion has become a problem on Interstate 39-90-94. Tom Diehl owns the Tommy Bartlett attraction and is president of the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions. He says he worries more traffic jams will keep tourists away. The state has already spent $3.5 million on road studies. Ending the studies now will reportedly save the state another $5 million.

--

Pence shrugs off Obamacare protesters at GOP town halls

JANESVILLE — Vice President Mike Pence says he finds no credence in the protesters who've showed up at GOP town hall meetings to oppose the repealing of Obamacare.

During a visit to Janesville Friday, Pence called the protesters "activists" and said the American people know that "Obamacare must go." About 50 protesters stood across the street from the Blain's Farm and Fleet headquarters where Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville appeared along with U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price. That group lobbied to keep the Affordable Care Act as is, and held a flag saying "Resist" — a similar theme to protests against Ryan in Rhode Island earlier this week.