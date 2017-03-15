Legion members want input on new building

These are questions members of Kinne-Engelhart Post 204 want the community to answer.

Adjutant Randy Campbell and First Vice Commander Donna Swenson encourage the community to provide feedback.

The Legion membership, totaling about 300, voted two years ago in December to pursue building a new American Legion building. They settled on that option after "extensive studying and research," Swenson said, from four choices: adding on to the current building, remodeling the kitchen, leaving it all alone or building a new building.

However, the Legion is at a standstill with its plans to build in Crossing Meadows Business Park due to a stagnant proposed AmericInn Hotel project with which it has been working on a joint agreement.

The Ellsworth Village Board voted in December to extend a vacant land offer purchase for the Legion on a 2-acre tract in TID #7. The offer to purchase will expire July 1, 2017.

The price for the land is $44,431.20. According to the agreement, the joint hotel/Legion project will be located on the southwest corner of Crossing Meadows, bordering Overlook Drive on the south, Lucas Lane on the west and Highway 65 on the east.

However, with little movement on the hotel end, Legion members are getting antsy.

"Legion members voted down investing in the hotel because they would have had to take out a loan to cover the investment," Swenson said.

If the hotel project falls through, the Legion would have to pick up the TID fee, pay for the land and utility hookups, if it decides to proceed.

"Our main goal is to have a better, efficient Legion for the membership and the community," Swenson said. "The Legion is for the future, not so much us."

Campbell said as Legion members age, it's tough for them to navigate the two levels of the current building. Plus, the 19 parking spots provided in the lot aren't enough. Handicapped accessible bathrooms are needed. A place large enough for big groups of people right in Ellsworth, not just for the membership, would be nice.

"We want it to be a very positive outlook on building a new Legion," Swenson said. "There's a younger group coming up and they're going to need a place. Someone did that for us."

While the current Legion building doesn't have a history of hosting wedding or big gatherings, the members would like to do just that. Other ideas they've kicked around are catering events, providing boxed lunches to corporate meetings, hosting conventions, proms, Boy Scouts, weddings, reunions, and more.

In fall 2018, Post 204 will host the 10th District annual convention, which encompassess a large area from Osseo to Chetek.

The current building was originally a county-owned horse barn given to the Legion Post. In anticipation of soldiers returning from World War II, the post upgraded the building by adding a basement in 1943.

The Village of Ellsworth Finance, Purchasing and Buildings Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at the village hall to discuss the hotel project. According to the agenda, the committee will "see if we can develop a collective path forward or collectively agree to drop this initiative."

Whatever that outcome, the Legion wants to know the community's wishes on a new Legion. Email those comments to americanlegionpost204@gmail.com or call Campbell at 715-273-4185.