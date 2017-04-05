EXPLORE: Spring and summer road projects near

Or read on below...

94, WIS 128 Interchange Menomonie

Synopsis: This project will replace the WIS 128 bridge over I-94, reconstruct the I-94 ramp with WIS 128, and widen WIS 128 a half mile of the interchange.

Schedule: Began March 27, tentative completion Fall 2017.

Cost: $6.4 million.

Other Information: I-94 will remain open to four lanes of traffic until girders are set on the new structure and overnight closures will take place. Access will be maintained along WIS 128, with staged construction required for building the roundabouts.

St. Croix Crossing

Synopsis: The four-lane expressway from New Richmond to Houlton will be a part of the St. Croix Crossing over the St. Croix River.

Schedule: Began on April 18, 2016, construction completed Dec. 19, 2016, tentative completion Fall 2017.

Cost: $647 million. A project between both Minnesota and Wisconsin, each state will take on half the cost.

Other Information: 200th Street opens July 27, 233rd Street opens July 27, and County BB closes July 27. The new County E-WIS 35 alignment is open. Traffic is bidirectional on the new lanes of WIS 64-35. Traffic patterns will remain this way through the winter and until the River Crossing Bridge is open to traffic in 2017. There should be minimal traffic impacts in 2016 as the majority of the work will be off of alignment.

WIS 128 Elmwood to WIS 64

Synopsis: The project will recondition the seven mile segment of WIS 128 in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

Schedule: Begin May 2017, tentative completion August 2017.

Cost: $2.5 million.

Other Information: Mill and overlay the existing pavement with new asphalt, pave the existing gravel shoulders, replace the deteriorating box culvert approximately 1.5 miles north of Elmwood Replacing various culvert pipes, grade and flatten hazardous fore-slopes south of County B to improve safety, install and replace safety beam guard, roadside clearing to alleviate shade/ice, ditch cleaning to improve drainage.

Red Wing Bridge

Synopsis: This project will reconstruct the Hwy 63 bridge leading into Pierce County by Red Wing and Hwy 61, Minnesota Hwy 58, and approach roadways.

Schedule: Begin 2017, tentative completion 2020.

Cost: $118 million. A project between both Minnesota and Wisconsin, each state will take on half the cost.

US 10 Ellsworth

Synopsis: This project will help improve traffic flow at US 10 and Piety Street while replacing pavement on three miles of US 10 between Beulah Street and the north junction of US 63.

Schedule: Begin June 2017, tentative completion August 2017.

Cost: $1 million.

Other Information: Occasional lane closures on US 10 and Piety Street will be closed during construction.

I-94, WIS 35 - US 12

Synopsis: This project will upgrade operations and safety of I-94 in Hudson by adding additional lanes between WIS 35 North and US 12-County U interchanges and additional lanes on ramps at WIS 35 South interchange.

Schedule: Begin late summer, tentative completion fall 2018.

Cost: $28 million.

Other Information: I-94 single lane closures during off-peak hours, ramp closures will be needed at the WIS 35 North interchange to facilitate bridge construction, detour routes will be provided.