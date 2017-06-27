The CBO says that if the Senate health bill becomes law, an additional 15 million Americans would be uninsured next year, and 22 million more by 2026 — mainly because people would no longer be required to have coverage. Johnson says the report begins the process of "fully understanding" the bill and how it affects insurance markets.

Senate GOP supporters point to the CBO's finding that the bill would reduce spending by $321 billion in nine years — mainly due to federal funding limits for Medicaid, and the end of expanded Medicaid from Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin says the CBO report confirms the GOP plan makes families pay more for less — and House Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse says it's "just as bad for Wisconsinites" as the House package.

--

Despite wide opposition, leaders still say tolls possible

MADISON — One of the biggest questions in the new state budget is whether highway tolls will be part of the revenue mix to maintain Wisconsin's Interstate system.

The State Journal of Madison says tourist and manufacturing groups are against tolls, saying they would discourage visitors to the state — but legislative leaders say tolls are still on the table, even though they would need federal approval and take an estimated four years to set up. Gov. Scott Walker has said he would most likely consider tolls close to state lines while cutting the gas tax for Wisconsin residents, but factory interests say it would cost more to move their goods out of state — employees just across the border would be hit hardest — and it might violate the interstate commerce clause in the U.S. Constitution. Former Thompson aide and dairy industry lobbyist Bill McCoshen says it would be easier just to raise the gas tax, and many business groups would support that, but Walker doesn't.

--

Proposed cuts could affect Amtrak service in Tomah, La Crosse

WAUSAU — Proposed cuts to Amtrak's budget by the Trump administration may affect service in Tomah and La Crosse.

Demonstrators gathered to protest against the cuts at the old Wausau Train Depot Saturday. The cuts would mean the loss of the train known as the Empire Builder, which passes through Wisconsin on the way to Chicago and Seattle.

--

SCOTUS won't stop use of state sentencing assessment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will not tell Wisconsin judges to stop using a software tool to help decide how long convicted persons should stay in prison.

The justices said Monday they will not review the sentencing of 35-year-old Eric Loomis of La Crosse, who was given six years for vehicle theft and eluding officers in a drive-by shooting incident in 2013. A judge said Loomis was not eligible for probation, and Loomis questioned the fairness of the COMPAS system — which determines whether a criminal poses a risk to society by weighing a number of factors including gender.

The State Supreme Court said COMPAS does not violate defendants' rights when it's used correctly — and by considering gender, it encourages more appropriate sentences. Last year, the investigative news outlet ProPublica said it found risk assessments similar to COMPAS to be racially biased and unreliable.

--

Former Ryan opponent finishes transition to becoming a woman

RACINE — House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional opponent last year has switched genders.

Ryan easily defeated Democrat Ryan Solen of Mount Pleasant in November. The Racine Journal Times reports that Solen began transitioning into becoming a woman early this year and officially became Rebecca Solen in May. The 40-year-old Solen told the Journal Times that she had struggled with gender identity since she was 5 years old but got married, served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and had four children.

Solen says after the election her identity crisis reached a tipping point. She says she's much happier living as Rebecca.

--

State files request to keep Dassey in prison

CHICAGO — The state Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to keep Brendan Dassey in prison, while it continues a court battle to keep his murder conviction in place.

Both a federal magistrate and a panel of three appellate judges say Dassey's conviction should be overturned because sheriff's officers coerced him into confessing that both he and his uncle Steven Avery brutally killed Teresa Halbach at the Avery family's auto salvage yard in Manitowoc County in 2005. Dassey was 16 at the time, and the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" pointed to various flaws in the process of convicting both Dassey and Avery — who's also appealing his guilty verdict in the wake of that series.

Dassey's lawyers asked the federal appeals court in Chicago for an immediate release of their client. But the state said Monday that Dassey should stay behind bars while an appeal continues — and the Justice Department said that a jury found Dassey guilty.

--

Search continues for 2 endangered women

Officers have continued to look for two endangered Wisconsin women still missing as of late Monday.

In Racine County, sheriff's deputies say 59-year-old Lynn Rickard left her home in Kansasville early Sunday without the oxygen tank she needs to breathe — and she could also be suffering from a mental illness. In central Wisconsin, 46-year-old Anna Ineichen of Marshfield was reported missing last Thursday. Her empty vehicle was found early Friday at Wood County's Dexter Park south of Pittsville. Marshfield Police say they've been checking leads, searching in neighborhoods, and working with Wood County sheriff's deputies to try and find Ineichen.

--

State Fair announces finalists for food competition

WEST ALLIS — Eight spiced up foods will compete at the Wisconsin State Fair's fifth annual "Sporkies" contest in August.

Fairgoers can sample all 31 entries, and eight of them have been announced as finalists. They include a spicy set of sliders with a jalapeno bacon and cheddar brat — buffalo mac and cheese quesadilla — cinnamon sugar tortilla nachos — deep fried grilled cheese bites — a "Great Balls of Fire" sandwich with spicy sausage — a caramel banana burrito called "Monkey Business" — spaghetti and meatballs mozzarella sticks — and spiced up bacon ravioli.

State Fair attendees can vote for their favorites Aug. 3-8, and then a panel of local celebrities will determine the winner on Aug. 9. The fair runs Aug. 3-13 in West Allis.

--

Soggy June continues to slow Wis. crop growth

MADISON — A soggy June continues to do a number on Wisconsin crops.

The state Ag Statistics Service says 2 percent of the corn is still not out of the ground, despite the old saying that the corn should be "knee high by the Fourth of July," which is next Tuesday. Sixty-nine percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, 2 percent lower than last week.

All but 6 percent of the Wisconsin soybeans have emerged, and 74 percent is good to excellent — 4 points below last week. Officials say cooler temperatures slowed the crop growth last week, and frequent heavy rains have drowned out some fields while making the corn more yellow than normal in lower areas — and the USDA says things should get better once it gets warmer and drier.

--

Reedsburg fatal fire victims ID'd

REEDSBURG — Officials in Reedsburg have identified two people killed in a house fire as 40-year-old Michael Schanke and his 36-year-old wife Michelle.

One cat and one dog also died in the fire, which began late Saturday night at the couple's home. Autopsies have not been finished, but officials say the two people and their pets likely had smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the two had many connections through their jobs and friends — and the deaths would have an "impact" on Reedsburg. The chief says it's been about 20 years since his Sauk County city of 10,000 had two people die in the same fire — and while smoke detectors were in the house, it was not certain whether they were working.

--

Walker, cabinet officials make 'Cheese Day' tour

As the current state budget expires in five days, officials expect talks on a new budget to go into high gear this week.

But first, Republican Gov. Scott Walker and members of his cabinet are taking a "Cheese Day Tour" around the state, visiting six cheese factories that are in the process of expanding. Those factories are in Monroe, Plymouth, La Crosse, Westby, Plover, and Algoma.

State Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel says his group is spreading welcome news — especially after dozens of dairy processors had to find new buyers for their milk almost two months ago, due to a snag involving Canadian exports. During the weekend, about 90 motorcyclists took off with Walker on a motorcycle tour of the state as the governor made his annual Harley ride to promote Wisconsin tourism.

--

Car drives into pond, man dies

WAUSAU — One man has died after his car plunged into a pond near Wausau, and was submerged to its roof.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday west of Wausau in the Marathon County town of Rib Mountain. Sheriff's officials say some witnesses entered the pond and pulled the motorist to shore, where he died. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of the man's death, and his name and other details of the incident were not immediately released.