Authorities said a tornado cut an estimated 10-mile path in the town of Martell, where officials were busy assessing damage in the area.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the tornado was “fairly extensive.” He said it hopped north of the town of El Paso before touching down again south of Spring Valley High School.

Deputies were going house-by-house to check on residents and to assess damage.

Matthys said that while the damage left in the tornado’s wake was substantial, he was grateful it didn’t strike a more heavily populated area.

“Thank goodness it’s in a rural path,” he said.

The storm destroyed at least two barns, one of which partially collapsed and left a man injured at a farm on 610th Street. Kevin Knutson of Knutson Family Farms identified the injured man as Zach Knutson, who was reportedly transported by ambulance after experiencing concussion symptoms.

The tornado struck the area at about 4:30 p.m. — around the same time as Pierce County 911 dispatchers were heard issuing a tornado warning.

Warren Houdek, who runs the Johnson farm on 760th Street in the town of Martell said he was home at the time it struck, destroying multiple buildings and the 108-year-old barn on the property.

Houdek said he was watching a news report when the TV cut out. That, he said, was the first warning.

He said he looked out from his now-destroyed porch and could see a twister off to the west — just as a tornado alert sounded on his phone. He got downstairs just in time and rode out the tornado strike there.

“The house was just shaking,” he said.

Community members were arriving in pickup after pickup at the Knutson farm, as well as Barry Cain’s home on 650th Street.

Cain, Ellsworth School District’s superintendent, was busy assessing damage at his home with insurance agent Denton Achenbach, where much was destroyed.

The property appeared to take a direct hit from the storm, which destroyed Cain’s garage and forced a Ford F-150 pickup out of his garage and out onto a slope on his front yard.

Cain said he and his wife had just returned home from grocery shopping when they noticed heavy wind and soon dashed downstairs.

The family found recently purchased blocks of cheese strewn in the front yard along with shingles from the garage.

In addition to the home, the tornado completely destroyed a shed, which Cain said he could see nearly a mile away in a neighboring field.

Just down the road from the Cains was Derrick Budd, a town of El Paso resident who’d arrived at his friend’s house on 650th Street about five minutes before the tornado hit.

“All hell broke loose,” he said. “I didn’t have time to make the root cellar.”