Interim Public Health Director Dianne Robinson said they and the Wisconsin Department of Health are looking into the matter.

"We can hope we can come up with a source," Robinson said.

Robinson said the trouble they are running into stems from the difficulty of narrowing down where the contamination began. Robinson continued by saying the virus is "so communicable" making it "very difficult" to find.

As a precaution, Robinson said they investigated the El Paso Bar & Grill but found no sufficient evidence to show they are the ones responsible for the outbreak. Investigators said they "really didn't find anything remarkable there."

The best advice Robinson can give to those affected is staying away from others, frequent and thorough hand washing, and bleaching your home after you've been sick.

The County and State's investigation will continue to look into where the Norovirus source originated from.