Fall Clean Sweep event set for Sept. 16

The unwanted medications will be collected at the same event that already accepts pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers in the county. A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste/paints.

Businesses and institutions in the county are also welcome to participate in the event. They must pre-register by Monday, Sept. 11 and pay a fee for the service.

Pierce County's Fall Clean Sweep & Pharmaceutical Event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept.16th at the Pierce County Solid Waste Dept./Recycling Center (707 N. Maple St./Highway 65, Ellsworth.)

County households, farmers, and business people are encouraged to look through their barns, sheds, garages, basements, storage cabinets, and under the kitchen and bathroom sinks for any and all unwanted chemicals and paints.

Look in your medicine cabinets too, for any and all old/unused/unwanted medications. This is the 10th year (20th event) for collecting unwanted medications. Empty your medications into a bag for collection at the event. Black out personal information on original container and place it in your trash.

Anyone who has an unknown material in a quantity of more than 5 gallons should contact the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling Office in advance for assistance in identifying it and determining whether it is hazardous.

Businesses and institutions must pre-register by Monday, Sept. 11. Contact 715-273-3092 in advance to arrange for participation.

All materials with package or container labels displaying a consumer alert (words like "WARNING, CAUTION, DANGER, CORROSIVE, TOXIC, FLAMMABLE, HAZARDOUS, POISON") can be taken to the Clean Sweep; along with all lead, oil and latex paint, including aerosol paints. Any latex paint hardened-in- the-can, discard in the regular garbage.

For more information, contact the Pierce County Solid Waste Office at 715-273-3092 or Pepin County Solid Waste Office at 715-672-5709.