Pierce County Jail to host open house Sept. 19

• July 1, 2013: The Ad Hoc Jail Committee submits a final report to the Finance & Personnel Committee that recommends the county build a new, standalone jail and sheriff's office.

• Aug. 27, 2013: The Pierce County Board approves the Ad Hoc Jail Committee's final report. The county asks the committee to research and find a consulting service.

• Feb. 25, 2014: The Pierce County Board approves the Ad Hoc Jail Committee and consulting service's recommendation to move forward with building a standalone building with Sheriff's Department and 50-bed jail with room for future jail expansion. The Courthouse Annex jail space will be looked at for remodeling as well.

• June 24, 2014: The Pierce County Board approves a request of funds that can't exceed $50,000 for the Jail Assessment Fund to help retain an engineering/architectural firm.

• Jan. 27, 2015: The Pierce County Board approves the site for the jail to be located immediately west of State Highway 65 and south of Outlook Drive in the general area northeast of the Pierce County Solid Waste facility. The jail will have approximately 70-80 beds.

• April 21, 2015: The Pierce County Board approves spending not to exceed $19 million for the construction of the jail.

• Oct. 27, 2015: The Pierce County Board approves the final design of the jail and begins to bid out the project that can't exceed $17,990,290.

• Jan. 26, 2016: The Pierce County Board approves the spending of $18 million to finance the jail project.

• Feb. 23, 2016: The Pierce County Board approves the bond sale of $18,500,000 to Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

• March 27, 2016: The ground is broken and construction has begun on the new Pierce County Jail.

• Sept. 19, 2017: The Pierce County Jail will hold an open house 3-8 p.m.