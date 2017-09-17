Play, relax and slide at the new Maiden Rock playground

"The aesthetics are still being worked on," said Village Board President Steve Pomahatch. "Most everything we're letting settle and finishing touches (will be done) next spring."

Located at N510 County Road S, the building replaced the village hall / Maiden Rock Senior Citizens Center located at W3535 Highway 35. Funding for the venue was a combination of village savings, the sale of the former village hall, funds from a garage contingency, bond reserves and a gift from Wisconsin Industrial Sand Inc. A new flag pole was added outside the building, donated by Maiden Rock American Legion Post 158.

The previous building was built in the early to mid 1900s and had reached its expiration date, Pomahatch said. Behind the new building is the new playground, with amenities such as slides, spinners, steps and a concrete basketball court. In the future, the center will have additional seating and shading for picnics.

Inside the building, guests can use the large meeting room for gatherings along with the kitchenette, tables and seating.

"We've had the community center available for rent to use for bridal showers, graduation parties, birthday parties. The Legion has used it for a meeting. Senior citizen groups, anyone at a reasonable cost," Pomahatch said.

The new playground and building has proven to be a success, trustees say.

"It feels great to revamp the underutilized public space into a pleasant area where neighbors and visitors can gather and play," Pomahatch said.

For information on pricing for renting the building, contact Pomahatch at 715-495-1023.