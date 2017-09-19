Cialdella says he and his friends would have to be "wowed" by a buyer in order to sell it. Green Bay Realtor Mark Olejniczak tells the Press Gazette that housing prices throughout the Lambeau neighborhood jumped into the seven figures due to the Packers' success, the new Titletown District, and business interests in acquiring land.

--

State jobs agency next to consider Foxconn package

STURTEVANT — The state's job creation agency will be the next to consider a $3 billion state assistance package for Foxconn.

Mark Hogan says his Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is reviewing the package of tax breaks and environmental law exemptions that Gov. Scott Walker signed into law Monday during a ceremony in Sturtevant. Hogan says he hopes the deal can be ready for approval by the WEDC Board Sept. 28 — and a site for the $10 billion Foxconn LCD screen plant could be announced in a couple weeks, with groundbreaking next spring. Walker said Japan's prime minister took note of the Foxconn project during the governor's recent trade mission to Asia — and it came up during his all of his meetings where people congratulated him.

--

Good Samaritan drowns while trying to save kids

BLUE RIVER — A Good Samaritan from East Troy has drowned while trying to save young swimmers in a church group in southwest Wisconsin.

The victim was identified Monday as 37-year-old Scott Myren. The incident happened Saturday afternoon on the Wisconsin River east of Blue River in Grant County. Sheriff's deputies say the church group was from Greenfield, near Milwaukee, and they were canoeing when they stopped at a sandbar and played in the water.

Myren went to help after it appeared that some of the youngsters were in trouble on the water — but when he stepped off the sandbar, he apparently got pulled below the surface by the currents. Rescuers found his body a couple hours later.

--

Ryan at Harley: Tax reform can ‘fix’ competitive disadvantage

MENOMONEE FALLS — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville renewed his argument that high taxes put American businesses at a "big competitive disadvantage."

The Republican Ryan told employees at Harley-Davidson in Menomonee Falls Monday that the upcoming tax reform debate in Congress can, in his words, "stop punishing companies for making things in America and selling them overseas." Ryan said he would focus on trade agreements during the tax reform debate — and he said freer trade could prevent decisions like the one Harley made to operate a motorcycle assembly plant in Thailand.

Ryan said he spoke with company officials about that. For now, he says it's the only choice if Harley wants to take advantage of what he called the "two wheel culture" in the Asian market.

--

Harvey aftermath: Two UW students identify infectious bugs

Two UW-Madison students say they've found some dangerous mosquitoes in south Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Erin McGlynn of Wisconsin Rapids and Melissa Farquhar of San Jose say they've identified bugs capable of carrying the Zika and West Nile viruses — but there have been no disease outbreaks reported in the wake of the storm. McGlynn and Farquhar are spending one week at a mobile lab as temporary employees of the mosquito control firm Clarke, which is a partner in Madison's new vector borne disease center.

Both are training there as part of their study work. They've been to Corpus Christi and Houston since last weekend, and they plan to return to Madison Thursday.

--

State crops benefit from dry, warm weather

MADISON — The recent warm and dry weather has pushed more of Wisconsin's farm crops toward maturity.

That let farmers pay more attention to their hay crops last week — but according to the state Ag Statistics Service, only 10 percent of the corn crop is reaching the mature level. That's 11 days behind the normal maturity date for the past five years. About 15 percent of the corn for animal feed has been harvested, nine days behind schedule — but the condition of the crop is 70 percent good to excellent, same as the previous week. The soybean crop is seven to eight days beyond the norm in its maturity levels, but 76 percent of it remains good to excellent.

--

State helps Adams County deputies probe suspicious death

ADAMS — State investigators are helping Adams County sheriff's deputies look into what they call a suspicious death.

Sheriff Sam Wollin says a landowner found the victim's body late Monday morning on his property near Adams on County Road M. Wollin said the person appeared to be dead for "some time," but he did not give other details. Wollin says the landowner did not appear to be involved, but every angle is being checked. An autopsy will be performed before officials will know if the victim was a missing person.

--

Walker signs Foxconn incentives; nailing down site next step

STURTEVANT — Calling it a "huge win" for all of Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker signed the state's incentives for Foxconn into law Monday afternoon.

The bill signing ceremony in Sturtevant paves the way for a final contract on a site for the $10 billion LCD screen plant in Racine County, close to where the bill was signed. The Republican Walker tells WTMJ radio in Milwaukee that officials hope to announce the location within a couple of weeks, and groundbreaking would be held next spring with the plant to open in 2020.

The state is putting up close to$3 billion in job creating incentives and environmental law exemptions in exchange for up to 13,000 jobs at the Foxconn plant.

Also, Walker announced three partial vetoes to the bill. One takes away the Joint Finance Committee's power to deny $252 million in state funds to finish Interstate 94 near the plant, as the governor said it would hinder the state's ability to obtain federal funds for the project.

--

State files federal education plan over Walker objections

MADISON — State education officials on Monday submitted a public school improvement plan to the U.S. Education Department despite objections from GOP Gov. Scott Walker.

It lists general goals like cutting racial and ethnic achievement and graduation gaps within six years — and it says the lowest 5 percent of performing schools would be targeted to make improvements. In a statement, state Superintendent Tony Evers declared that the state is stronger when it works together — and that's why he had school personnel and the Republican governor's office provide input on what the plan should include.

Walker last week said the plan should be rewritten take more action against low performing schools. The U.S. Education Department has four months to either say yes or no to the Wisconsin plan, that's required to keep getting federal education dollars.