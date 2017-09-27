Two recycling bins open in Bay City
A new feature has been added to the parking lot of Bruce Andrews Seamless Gutters in Bay City.
Two large recycling containers are now available for any Pierce County resident to dump their commingle fibers and containers at any hour of the day.
Steve Melstrom, the Administrator for Pierce County Solid Waste Department, praised Andrews for allowing the recycling bins on his property and said these will have a great impact on the Bay City community.
The commingle fibers bin is used for newspapers, magazines, corrugated-cardboard, office paper, all mail, phone books, paperback books, and beverage/food cartons.
The commingle container bin is used for glass, aluminum cans, tin cans, plastics #1, #2, and #5.
The Bay City bins are the 20th location for Pierce County overall.
BruceAndrews Seamless Gutters is located at W6418 State Road 35.