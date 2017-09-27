Search
    Two recycling bins open in Bay City

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 9:15 a.m.
    Two recycling bins that are free and open to the public are now located at Bruce Andrews Seamless Gutters in Bay City. Pictured here are Bruce Andrews (left) and Jerad Andrews of Seamless Gutters, Tami Frame of River City Disposal, and Steve Melstrom, the Pierce County Solid Waste Department Administrator. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia

    A new feature has been added to the parking lot of Bruce Andrews Seamless Gutters in Bay City.

    Two large recycling containers are now available for any Pierce County resident to dump their commingle fibers and containers at any hour of the day.

    Steve Melstrom, the Administrator for Pierce County Solid Waste Department, praised Andrews for allowing the recycling bins on his property and said these will have a great impact on the Bay City community.

    The commingle fibers bin is used for newspapers, magazines, corrugated-cardboard, office paper, all mail, phone books, paperback books, and beverage/food cartons.

    The commingle container bin is used for glass, aluminum cans, tin cans, plastics #1, #2, and #5.

    The Bay City bins are the 20th location for Pierce County overall.

    For more information on recycling or composting visit the Pierce County Solid Waste Department's website:

    Bruce" target="_blank">www.co.pierce.wi.us/Solid%20Waste/Solid_Waste_Main.php

    Bruce

    Andrews Seamless Gutters is located at W6418 State Road 35.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
