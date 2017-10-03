"I am always impressed by the motivated, disciplined young men and women that seek to attend our nation's military academies," Kind said. "Each year I am able to nominate outstanding students from western and central Wisconsin to become our military leaders of the future, and I'm looking forward to meeting this year's applicants."

A Congressional nomination is required for students wishing to attend:

• U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

• U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.

• U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.

• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

The application process is open to any US. citizen who will be a high school graduate. Generally, high school students entering their senior year apply for admittance for the following year.

Interested applicants can obtain the necessary forms and information by contacting Mark Aumann in Kind's Eau Claire office at 715-831-9214. For more information on the nomination process please visit Kind's official website: https://kind.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.