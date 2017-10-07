New mural offers a peek into RF history

This new mural is across from the existing mural that's on RiverWalk Square, also painted by Markson. The new mural is the vision of the building's owner, Charla Moore Kusilek. It depicts the scene in front of the veterinary practice that used to operate inside the building on which the mural is being painted.

"All these stoppers by remember this time period, so it's been a real memory thing for those people," Noonan said.

The history

Kusilek spent a lot of time in that veterinary clinic as a child. Her grandfather, Dr. James "Ferdie" Mack, and her uncle, Dr. Ernest "Bub" Mack, ran the veterinary hospital. They were known to River Falls as "Old Doc" and "Young Doc" respectively.

"Old Doc" moved his practice to the building from the Livery Stable building across Maple Street in 1904. "Young Doc" returned from WWII military duty in 1945, and joined his father in the practice.

The mural depicts both "Old Doc" and "Young Doc" as well as many neighborhood children.

"So, if this describes you as the onlooker, you are free to pick which one is you," said Kusilek. "In my mind, I see myself from the corner of North Main and Pine as one of the two girls with the doll buggy; the other girl could be Greta Zorn, Julie Kistler, Sharon Krause, Pinky Johnson or Patty Engel; the roller skater with the red-haired braids as Donna Kelly from Second Street; the little girl in the wagon as my next-door-neighbor, Mary Early; the boys as also of the Early family — Tim, Den, Waco, Pat, Danny and Brian — and/or Danny Kramer, Tommy Zorn, Beanie Baldwin, Butchy Larson and/or others from the houses further north on Main and on Second and Third Streets."

The veterinary hospital included a garage for the doctors' horses, carriage and sleigh, which he took to farms and logging camps. He was also one of the first in town to buy a Model T Ford, Kusilek said. However, he had to keep his horse and carriage on hand for a number of years, as many of the roads weren't serviceable by "horseless carriage" in winters and muddy springs. He kept his horses in a friend's pasture from spring to late fall.

In the mural, in addition to kids playing with dolls or on rollerskates, there is a depiction of a child carrying an injured bird.

Kusilek said one of the challenges her grandfather and uncle faced was trying to help the injured wild animals kids would find and bring to the veterinarians.

Kusilek added that the scene of kids playing on the street and visiting "Old Doc" and "Young Doc" was typical of the time.

"In those days there were big old houses on North Main and even South Main and Second Street and Third Street," she said. "There were a lot of children in town.

"We were free to go wherever we wanted, whenever we wanted, just so long as we were home for dinner at 5:30," Kusilek said. "Our parents didn't really know where they were, and they didn't really care. River Falls was safe, no matter where we were."

She said she and the other local kids would go down to Main Street.

"I think we terrorized the properties in the stores," she said.

But it was also their "duty" to do things like collect groceries for the family.

Kusilek especially spent a lot of time in the veterinary practice. She'd stop by on her way home from school—the front office was always unlocked—sit at her grandpa's roll top desk and draw on old papers. She said she also acted as an unofficial "front desk girl."

"I would say, well the door's locked in the back, because they're operating, but they'll be done pretty soon," she said. "So I would feel important like I really was doing something, and I probably was."

The veterinary office also boarded animals, and Kusilek helped her grandpa feed them.

Kusilek's family home, built by her grandparents in 1890, still stands in town today at 306 N. Main St. It's now known as Bright Star Wellness.

The mural

The mural was commissioned by the River Falls Business Improvement District Board (BID). Joleen Larson of the BID Board said they're excited about the project

"It will be another nice addition to our Main Street and celebrates the historic nature of our downtown," Larson said. "We are pleased to partner with Charla. It is nice to have a building owner committed to helping further improve her building and add to the charm of Main Street River Falls. As always, David Markson has added his creative touch. It's very fun to watch the process as the project comes together. We are very fortunate to have both of these folks in River Falls."

Markson said he and his "new apprentice," Noonan, are planning to be done by Oct. 10.

Markson said he's glad to be able to paint this wall, right across from his other work, on two of the exterior walls of RiverWalk Square.

"This wall has been on my radar for many years," Markson said. "It's a prime wall in town. I'm glad that I got a chance to put something on it.

Larson said the BID Board is looking for other building owners interested in renovating their facades or getting new signage; and actively seeking locations interested in having a mural.

For more information visit rfmainstreet.com.