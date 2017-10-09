Hwy 61 traffic switching to new southbound lanes Oct. 10

The work is part of the effort to complete the new Highway 61 and button hook signalized intersection so it is ready to activate early next spring when the slip ramp on the Red Wing side of the bridge is closed.

Traffic will remain open during this work on Highway 61, but motorists will travel in single lanes in each direction in the new southbound lanes. The Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge remains open to traffic during construction, barring any emergency closures.

MnDOT and WisDOT also remind the public that although Levee Park is open, the construction zone between Levee Park and the city of Red Wing wastewater treatment plant is not. Residents are asked to stay out of the congested construction zone.

Additionally, private businesses, such as the Island Campground & Marina in Hager City are only accessible to the campground customers. The campground owners ask that the public remember to not venture onto its property unless they are registered guests, or checking in to visit registered guests or conducting business with the campground.

The $63.4 million construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the existing Eisenhower Bridge, replacing the historic Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by fall of 2019.