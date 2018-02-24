Plans start for 2019 Highway 12 road construction
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is preparing residents in the area for one of its 2019 construction projects.
Matt Pfeifer, WisDOT project manager, said construction is set to begin on US Highway 12 between US Highway 63 and State Highway 128 in the summer of 2019 and is expected to take three to four months.
During this time, Pfeifer said this section of 12 will be detoured using US Highway 63, Interstate 94 and State Highway 128 for the duration of the project.
"The project will replace three existing small bridges and four culverts," Pfeifer said.
The bridges and culverts need to be replaced to bring them up to current standards.
"The bridges are almost 100 years old and beyond what can be reasonably rehabilitated," Pfeifer said. "The culverts are also old and in need of replacement."