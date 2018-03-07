Pierce County announces road restrictions

• County Road D from State Highway 35 to U.S. Highway 10

The weight limits are 6 tons per axle and 10 tons per tandem axles under 8 feet apart.

A permitting procedure is in place for agricultural users that can demonstrate need. An application form can be filled out at the Pierce County Highway Department in

Ellsworth, or found on the Pierce County website at www.co.pierce.wi.us. Colored dash

cards will be issued for approved applications. Information required includes farm

address, vehicle and trailer descriptions and license plate information. The fee structure

remains the same as in past years - $50 for a single trip permit and $250 for multiple trip

permits (unlimited vehicles). Conditions may be placed on the permit.

The weight restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions allow them to be

removed. The list of roads is subject to change pending conditions. This notice does not

include town roads. Contact respective towns for their road information.