Pierce County announces road restrictions
The following Pierce County highways will have weight restrictions posted effective at noon
Tuesday, March 6, 2018:
• County Road CC from U.S. Highway 10 to State Highway 29
• County Road D from State Highway 35 to U.S. Highway 10
The weight limits are 6 tons per axle and 10 tons per tandem axles under 8 feet apart.
A permitting procedure is in place for agricultural users that can demonstrate need. An application form can be filled out at the Pierce County Highway Department in
Ellsworth, or found on the Pierce County website at www.co.pierce.wi.us. Colored dash
cards will be issued for approved applications. Information required includes farm
address, vehicle and trailer descriptions and license plate information. The fee structure
remains the same as in past years - $50 for a single trip permit and $250 for multiple trip
permits (unlimited vehicles). Conditions may be placed on the permit.
The weight restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions allow them to be
removed. The list of roads is subject to change pending conditions. This notice does not
include town roads. Contact respective towns for their road information.