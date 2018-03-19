Town bridges may qualify for local bridge aid money

Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson said Wisconsin State Statute 82.08 allows for the county to administer aid to local towns for construction and repair of town bridges or culverts.

"It's their own money going to them," Johnson said about the aid. "We administer funds for them, [it's] not county highway department money."

Johnson said the bridge aid money comes from levy money already collected from the towns and this money is disbursed to those towns that are approved for the local bridge aid.

In order for towns to be approved for the bridge aid, Johnson said they must follow specific guidelines when applying. If steps in the process are missed it could mean the town's aid will not be approved.

For towns interested in applying for bridge aid Johnson said they should follow the set guidelines, which are:

• Town identifies proposed project.

• Town notifies county highway commissioner or designee of proposed project.

• Town makes decision to have project bid or hire county to do project.

• Town has proposed project sized and does a material and cost analysis of project.

• Highway commissioner reviews cost estimates.

• Advertise for bids or request county do project.

• Accept bids or county proposal by town board action.

• Send bridge aid request form, successful bid for county proposal, site map and supporting town board minutes to highway commissioner.

• Construction takes place.

• Document construction payment.

• County highway committee acts up bridge aid request.

• Reimbursement will be April to June of following year.

However, if anyone has questions on the process or wants to make sure they are doing things correctly they should contact Johnson or Elliott Check at 715-273-5096.

While towns can choose to go with the county to do the project, Johnson said they do not have to.

"A lot of towns, county does work for them," Johnson said. "If we [county] do work we will do hydraulics and make sure pipe going in is big enough. If town goes with someone else they must send out to bid. Plan set developers would verify hydraulics."

If the bridge needing repair is an emergency, then Johnson said the above guidelines wouldn't need to be followed.

"Wouldn't have to bid out if emergency, just notify county," Johnson said.

One of the things Johnson said the county does when they do work is make sure the pipe is suitable to the area. He said the water flow in the eastern part of the county can shorten how long a culvert pipe will last, and in those cases, the county will use coated pipes to increase the longevity of the pipe.

"We pay attention to which part [of the county] pipe is in and what water is like to determine [type of] pipe," Johnson said.

Towns that applied for aid money last year and were approved had to pay the full price of the repairs and will now be reimbursed half of the price from the bridge aid fund. The other half was paid through the towns' annual budgets. Those towns that already had bridge work done were Salem, Union, Martell and Maiden Rock.

An example of the cost involved with a bridge repair would be the replacement of a 36-inch culvert on 870th Street in the Town of Martell. Total cost for the project was $12,016 which included the round corrugated aluminized pipe, breaker rock, crushed rock, turf establishment and traffic control. The town was responsible for $6,008 and will be reimbursed the other $6,008 from the bridge aid fund that the county will administer.