The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to close the westbound I-94 off-ramp to WIS 35 south starting Monday, April 23 morning at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, April 25 at 5 a.m. The closure is required to remove and replace deteriorated concrete pavement on the ramp. A detour will be signed directing westbound I-94 traffic to Carmichael Road, over I-94, and then use Carmichael Road on-ramp to I-94 eastbound to travel back to WIS 35 South.