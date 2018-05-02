Road construction season will start soon

Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson said various roadwork, culvert replacements, bridge work, and vertical profile improvements are some of the projects that will be done.

County Highway V

Johnson said this project is expected to start in May to early June. Work will be done from the upper intersection of county highways C and V to the intersection at 730th Street and V.

"The work will be performed with flaggers under traffic and will take approximately two weeks," Johnson said. "Paving is done in tow lifts, or layers, on county roads. A portion of V has only one of those layers right now, so we need to get the second layer on."

County Highway U

Johnson said work will take place on the first bridge north of County Highway UU. The project will be partly funded through the Surface Transportation Program (STP). He said the county does not currently have the full 80 percent funding for the project through the state, but has a pending request for additional funding from the Department of Transportation (DOT). This project is set to begin in summer and be completed by Aug. 31. The work will be done by Larson Construction out of Eau Claire and their subcontractors.

"The abutments of the bridge will remain, and it will receive new beams and a new deck with parapet railing," Johnson said. "The road will be closed, with the detour placed and maintained by [Pierce County Highway Department.]"

County Highway M

County Highway M will have pavement replacement done from County Highway F to Dry Run Road, Johnson said. The timeline for this project will be determined once a project bid has been accepted.

"This project is being done through the STP Rural Program (80/20 funding) and will be bid out in April by the DOT," Johnson said. "The road will remain open during construction and includes some intersection work, such as new pipes, widening and curb, and new approach guardrail on the bridge."

County Highway DD

Johnson said there will be a variety of improvements done on County Highway DD.

"Full reconstruction between U.S. Highway 10 and State Highway 72, with pavement replacement between State Highway 72 and U.S. Highway 63 (near the church)," Johnson said. "The roadway will have the same cross section at County Highway V and have some vertical improvement."

The vertical improvement will not eliminate hills but will make a difference.

"Vertical profile improvement is accomplished by cutting hills and filling sag curves," Johnson said. "The road will not be flat when done, but some of the hills will be less drastic than they are now."

Also, all culverts will be replaced.

"One box culvert will be installed, which replaces two culvert pipes," Johnson said. "Box culverts have a longer life span and are price-competitive versus multiple large pipes and endwalls. The rest of the pipes on the project will be replaced with pipes, although some sizing may change based on the hydraulic study done by the design engineer."

Johnson said they did look at another realignment but were unable to fund it.

"The realignment of the County Highway DD / U.S. Highway 10 intersection was explored but deemed outside of the capacity of the annual department budget," Johnson said.

County Highway PP

Johnson said they plan to "pulverize and repave" County Highway PP from County Highway P to State Highway 72 along with signage updates. The project is scheduled for July.

Other projects

"There is currently discussion with the Highway Committee about potential funding for multiple bridges, box culverts and guardrail on the county system that cannot currently be funded by existing levy amounts," Johnson said. "The next step for the bridges / boxes is to present a project list to the Finance and Personnel Committee at their next regularly scheduled meeting."

The Pierce County Highway Department website (www.co.pierce.wi.us/Highway/Highway_Main.php) will have updates on projects once the 2018 construction season gets under way.