Travel advisory: Flooding closes several highways in southern Wisconsin
Motorists are advised to drive with caution on all area roads and are reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers. Use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing flooding.
For more information regarding statewide traffic impacts check 511wi.gov.
Crawford County
- US 61 closed from WIS 171 to US 14 (Readstown in Vernon County)
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 171 and US 61
- WIS 171 closed from WIS 27 (Mount Sterling) to US 61 (Rolling Ground)
Dane County
- US 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.
Juneau County
- I-90/94 eastbound closed from mile marker 69 near Mauston to mile marker 79 at Lyndon Station
- Eastbound traffic detoured at New Lisbon via WIS 80 (Necedah), WIS 21 (Coloma) and I-39 (Portage)
- Westbound is open to traffic
- US 12 closed between Mauston and Lyndon Station
- WIS 33 closed between WIS 82 and Wonewoc
- WIS 80/82 closed between Union Center and Elroy
La Crosse County
- WIS 35 is open to one lane with flagging operations from County K to US 14
- US 14 closed from County M to Coon Valley (Vernon County); traffic detoured via County M, WIS 33 and WIS 27
- WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Vernon County) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge)
Marquette County
- WIS 23, closed at Neenah Creek bridge in Briggsville. High water at the bridge. No detour.
- WIS 22 closed at Main Street Bridge in Montello. High water at the bridge. No detour.
Monroe County
- WIS 33 closed between Cashton and WIS 131 (Ontario)
- WIS 131 closed between Wilton and Ontario
Richland County
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 56 and WIS 82
- WIS 56 closed from WIS 131 (Viola) to County G
Sauk County
- WIS 23 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg
- WIS 33 closed between Wonewoc and WIS 58
Vernon County
- US 14/61 closed between US 14/WIS 27/82 (Viroqua) to High Point Road (Richland County Line)
- US 14/61 closed from WIS 162 (North) to Coon Creek Bridge in Coon Valley; traffic detoured via La Crosse County M, WIS 33, and WIS 27
- WIS 33/131 intersection in Ontario closed
- WIS 56 closed between Viroqua and Viola
- WIS 82 closed between Slayback Road and South Mill Street (LaFarge)
- WIS 131 closed between Ontario and Rockton
- WIS 131 closed between WIS 82 and West Adams Street (LaFarge)
- WIS 162 closed between Chaseburg (Depot Street) to US 14
- WIS 162 closed between US 14/61 (Coon Valley) and WIS 33 (Middle Ridge, La Crosse County)