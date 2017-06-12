Cheese Curd Festival pays tribute to beloved delicacy

Cheese curds have developed a cult-following beyond our state, and to make the most of this growing trend and the popularity of food festivals, the event has been transitioning over the past two years. Originating as the town's community festival, through the hard work of many area businesses, and with the support and a marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the Cheese Curd Festival is being refreshed with new events, giving attendees more of what they want while infusing tourism dollars into the local economy.

"When your festival has 'cheese curds' in its name, you better deliver," said Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Russ Korpela. "Our region has festivals dedicated to cranberries, bacon, brats and more. As the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin it's fitting we should have an event that features our namesake."

The redesigned event, organized by the Chamber, can be described as part food and beer celebration and part music festival. Attendees get their fill of creative cheese curd dishes and hand-battered deep-fried cheese curds, along with craft beer, regional wines and hard ciders. They top it all off with an eclectic mix of music on three stages and interactive tasting experiences for adults and kids, alike.

Attendees can get their fill of both fresh and hand-battered deep fried curds and gourmet dipping sauces at the festival's Cheese Curd Central booth, who'll be serving them up three ways this year. There's the classic, which is hand dipped in beer batter and fried. The Cinnamon Sugar Dessert Curds, which were introduced to the event last year, will also be back; if a cheese curd and a mini donut had a love-child, this would be it. Plus, making their debut to the festival this year will be a spin on the popular buffalo appetizer. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery's newest cheese curd flavor, Hot Buffalo, will be fried up in beer batter for a taste sensation that's sure to bring a bead of sweat to the brow. Both hot and creamy, festival organizers are bracing for their popularity and have increased the ranch dressing inventory to keep up with expected demand.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite cheese curd food of the festival. Smokey Treats BBQ, last year's 'Best Festival Food' winner, will be attending the festival again this year, serving up their winning cheese-curd-stuffed, bacon-wrapped, smoked jalapeno poppers, which they have aptly named, 'A Beautiful Thing' (or ABT for short). Their Smoked Pork Poutine is also sure to be a festival-favorite. Sconnie Tacos, Wisco-Burritos, wood-fired curd pizzas, cheese dogs and more are among the other creative dishes that will feature the festival's starring food.

Popular regional musical acts, ranging from solo vocal artists to blues and folk acts will perform on three stages offering a near continuous stream of music. Mark Andrew, who fans will recognize from season 4 of the The Voice and season 14 of American Idol, will perform, as will Mark Healey whose name many will recognize as the bassist for Badfinger. Other regional favorites including Sena Ehrhardt & Cole Allen, Howard Luedtke, Chaunté Shayne, Papa Dweeb & Claire, Jack Knife & The Sharps, Brooke Thoen, Blue Groove Bluegrass Band and the Swamp Kings will also be taking to the stages.

You'll also want to plan to take part in the many tasting and interactive experiences offered during the event. Corks & Kegs, which is a happy hour like no other, features local and regional craft beer, wine, and hard cider.

Ticketholders get to enjoy unlimited sampling and light appetizers, entertainment and mingling. A cheese curd cooking demonstration by Twin Cities' chef, Jim Kyndberg, an ice cream tasting and Milk & Cookie Pairing, 5 and 10K run, and classic car show offer additional interactive family-friendly experiences.

In staying true to the area's agricultural roots, adults and kids alike will enjoy the Farmer Meet & Greet where attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a milk and cookie break while shaking hands with area farmers. An antique tractor show gives a glimpse into farming practices of the past, while a sanctioned pedal tractor pull, corn dig, and straw bale playland give the kids plenty of opportunity to have fun.

And the festival wouldn't be complete without the Cheese Curd Eating Contest. Join in the fun as a competitor or spectator. Contestants will compete for cash, prizes and bragging rights. A Cheese Curd Eating Relay has been added to the competition this year, so you'll want to get your team together for a cheesy good time.

Admission to the Cheese Curd Festival is free, with tickets required for some events. You'll find a complete event schedule, tickets, and directions at CheeseCurdFestival.com, and breaking festival news and announcements on Facebook at fb.com/CheeseCurdFestival, and Twitter at @CheeseCurdFest.