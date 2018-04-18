The extended forecast calls for rising temperatures and melting snow, with some rivers experiencing minor flooding as soon as early next week.

--

Tax rebate sign-up starts May 15

Wisconsin families can sign up for a $100-a-child tax rebate starting next month — if that child was under the age of 18 for the entire year of 2017.

The child must also be a Wisconsin resident and a United States citizen. Gov. Scott Walker signed the legislation in Waukesha Tuesday. The deadline to apply is May 15. He expanded the state's sales tax holiday for school supplies at the same time. Walker says the $100 rebate will help all Wisconsin families with the cost of raising children. Families who qualify will receive the rebate check by Sept. 1. Democrats call it a "one-time campaign gimmick."

--

Low pay makes it hard for public defenders office to find lawyers

The pay rate of $40 an hour offered by the Wisconsin Public Defenders office is said to be too low, but it's not going up.

That office assigns about 40 percent of its 138,000 cases each year to private attorneys, but the state struggles to find attorneys willing to take the cases. The Sixth Amendment Center says the break-even hourly rate for attorneys is $42. Wisconsin's compensation is the lowest rate among the 50 states. The Legislature rejected a bill raising the rate to $55 to $70-dollars an hour. That would have cost taxpayers an additional $19 million.

--

11 charges of stealing meds filed against nurse in Eau Claire County

Charges have been filed for a second time against a nurse accused of stealing meds.

Forty-seven-year-old Sylvia Henry was arrested after a nurse she was training reported her. Henry faces 11 charges after admitting the thefts at River Pines nursing home in Altoona. Her accuser says she saw Henry giving patients pills like Tylenol instead of narcotics.

Patients at the nursing home told police they were in pain even after they took the pills she gave them. They say they felt better after Henry was fired. She has an Eau Claire County court appearance scheduled for next week.

--

Former professor sentenced for sexual assault of teenager

A judge tells a former professor at the UW-La Crosse he will go to prison if he violates probation during the next three years.

Fifty-year-old Paul D. Miller was sentenced for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl during a court appearance earlier this week. Prosecutors said Miller performed oral sex on the underage girl in June 2015, telling her it was their secret. The victim dealt with depression after the attack. Miller was serving as an associate professor of chemistry at the time. He was put on paid administrative leave, then resigned last May. Miller admitted the assault and apologized to the victim.

--

Ice chunk crashes through car’s windshield

A driver returning to Milwaukee from La Crosse narrowly avoided serious injury when a big piece of ice fell off another vehicle and poked through his windshield.

Mandela Barnes wasn't injured. The windshield was shattered when the ice fell off the big rig in Waukesha County on Interstate 94 Monday night. Two others had the same experience in Columbia County when a large piece of flying ice flew off another vehicle and slammed into an SUV. A man and child were injured in that incident. Their names and medical conditions haven't been released.

--

Man involved in gang rape sentenced to prison

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and a matching period of time on extended supervision for his involvement in a gang rape.

Reginald Patton was in Dane County court Monday for his sentencing hearing after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in February. The 17-year-old victim was attacked at a halfway house in the town of Blooming Grove. Four men were taken into custody for the crime, all of them registered sex offenders. The victim died later at a Dane County group home which has since been closed. Her name hasn't been released.