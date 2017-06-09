Harold W. Kruse, 85

Harold William Kruse, 85, of Ellsworth, Wis., passed away Tuesday, June 6, at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Ellsworth.

Harold was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Goodhue, Minn., to William and Gertrude (Schmitz) Kruse. He graduated from Ellsworth High School, Class of 1949. Harold served in the Army during Korean War. Harold married Darlene Dahl on May 18, 1957 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Together they owned and ran Kruse’s Kitchen for 25 years, while Harold also worked at Nor-Lake Refrigeration for close to 40 years.

Harold was an avid fisherman with an annual trip to Canada. He also loved to go deer hunting up north with his crew in his younger days. He spent many hours following his favorite sports teams, the Vikings and Twins. Harold enjoyed regular outings to his favorite casino to play blackjack. For years, you could find him down to Joe's Valley playing in the pool league or playing euchre down at Snowball's. But his favorite things were all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren - he loved all of the little ones.

Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Kruse; five children, Debbie (Barry) Hager, Sheri (Mark) Christopherson, Barry (Mary Jo) Kruse, Scott (Jenny) Kruse, and Troy (Lisa) Kruse; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; brother-in-law, Laverne Gipford; brother-in-law, Jack Dahl; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and one brother.

A funeral service for Harold will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth. A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ellsworth.

Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family.​