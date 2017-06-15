Viewpoint: Celebrate June Dairy Days!

June Dairy Month gives us the opportunity to not only thank our farmers but reflect on the importance of dairy farming in western and central Wisconsin. For centuries the dairy industry has helped create jobs and grow the local economy, supporting 78,900 jobs statewide and generating $43.4 billion in economic activity in 2014 alone.

However, with dairy prices continuing to drop due to a surplus in U.S. dairy products and unfair trade practices closing market access, our family farmers are struggling to make a profit. To address this problem and others, I am working on a comprehensive plan to secure the future of Wisconsin dairy.

We need to make our commodity programs easier and more efficient for family farmers to use. With 60 years- old being the average age for farmers in this country we need to be encouraging the younger generation to pursue dairy farming. Finally, to address the dairy surplus we should be looking to open new markets for our dairy products to be sold in.

I'm excited to continue stopping by dairy breakfasts around western and central Wisconsin to enjoy delicious food and great company and hope you and your family can do the same.

Thank you and happy Dairy Month to all the western and central Wisconsin dairy farmers.