Viewpoint: Fighting for affordable, quality health care

One of the people who has reached out is Jessie, a mom from Amherst, who has a 6-year-old daughter with a heart condition. The Affordable Care Act gave her the certainty that her daughter won't be denied insurance because of a pre-existing condition. However, with the Congressional Republican bill, her daughter could now be denied the access to the care she needs most. Additionally, if her daughter does manage to get health coverage, the costs for Jessie's daughter to receive care will skyrocket, forcing them to choose between paying their bills or getting their daughter the care she needs. No parent should ever be forced to make that choice. Jessie has enough worries hanging over her head. The last thing she should be concerned about is Congress taking away her daughter's access to health care.

The replacement bill Senate Republicans introduced last week is not a health care bill but a large tax cut bill for the wealthy and powerful special interests, all at the expense of affordable, quality health care for Wisconsin families and seniors. This disastrous bill includes the same bad provisions the House Republican bill had, such as higher out-of-pocket costs for older Wisconsinites, allowing for discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions, and cutting essential health benefits like hospital stays, emergency room visits and important prescription drugs.

It is time to stop pushing this deeply unpopular and misguided health care bill and instead recognize what works in health care, fix what doesn't, and seek to lower health care costs for all Americans.

I will keep fighting for Jessie's daughter, and the health care of all Wisconsinites. We need to continue providing hardworking Wisconsin seniors and families the coverage they rely on, and need to work together to find a solution that benefits all Wisconsinites, not just those at the top.