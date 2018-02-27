Viewpoint: Preparing Wisconsinites for in-demand jobs

While our Wisconsin technical colleges are doing great work providing students with hands-on experience, there is more that can be done to help them expand their job training programs. Recently, I introduced the Education and Workforce Innovation Act, which will encourage partnerships with students, schools and businesses to bring job-training programs to Wisconsin communities.

The bill will establish a grant program to encourage eligible businesses to start job training programs for high-demand industries, such as manufacturing. It will also provide students with customized training, hands-on experience, career development, and a path to employment after graduating. By bringing businesses and schools together to expand access to job training programs we give Wisconsin students the opportunity to earn a better life.

In the coming months, as Congress works on reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, I look forward to working with students, parents and educators to help prepare Wisconsin students for success in their education.