Viewpoint: The Time for Election Security is Now

Electronic voting machines have some advantages, but they also open up our elections to the threat of foreign interference. Recently, cybersecurity experts have testified before House and Senate committees about the security shortcomings with our new voting equipment. These experts have warned that voting equipment used by precincts throughout the country, including precincts in western and central Wisconsin, are vulnerable to hacking, even if the machine is not directly connected to the internet.

Our elections and our democracy are too important to stand by the wayside while foreign governments and hackers wreak havoc on our electoral process. I believe that this issue transcends partisanship, and should be a concern to every one of my colleagues in the House and Senate, and every state and local representative. We need to work together to find a solution to the security of our election systems, and take every step possible to ensure our elections never face foreign interference again.

Since the news of possible breaches in Wisconsin elections systems broke, I have called on the state to ensure your vote counts and is not being manipulated by hackers. As Wisconsinites head to the polls in April, June, August, November and beyond, I will continue to call for stronger security in our voting precincts, and demand that your vote and voice is protected.