Viewpoint: Coming together to protect our communities

We need strong partnerships at the federal, state and local levels in order to provide more treatment opportunities and get impacted Wisconsin families the help they need. That's why I recently unveiled a Drug Epidemic Action Plan, to take a comprehensive look at how to fight this problem.

In creating this plan, I have worked with people in our communities that are dealing with this crisis every day, including treatment centers, health care professionals and law enforcement officials. Together, we discussed how to help those that are addicted, and how we can provide local support to any individual or community that is struggling with addiction.

My Drug Epidemic Action Plan consists of five key components:

• Provide support to law enforcement and communities, and intercept drugs at the border

• Expand access to treatment

• Encourage alternative pain treatments

• Improve prescribing practices

• Increase access to mental health care through Medicaid expansion

Together, we will combat the devastating effect this epidemic has had on families and communities alike. Together, we can help protect and rebuild Wisconsin.