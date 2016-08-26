Diane Odeen column: Women's Equality Day

Today, the U.S. celebrates Women’s Equality Day to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. On this subject, River Falls Alderperson and candidate for the 10th State Senate District Diane Odeen releases the following statement.

“Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, a day that commemorates women’s right to vote. Since the 19th Amendment was passed 96 years ago, we have made great strides toward women’s equality, but as a nation we must be reminded that we still have a long way to go.

“Wisconsin women deserve no less than equality. It is unfair and makes no economic sense that women earn a fraction of the amount that their male counterparts make for doing the same job. In office, I will work tirelessly to see that women in our state get what all people deserve – equal pay for equal work.

“Women today stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, and together we will continue our march towards equality. We must unite to ensure that our nation’s founding principle rings true: that all people are created equal, regardless of gender. We have come a long way, but we must be reminded that we have a long way to go.”

Diane Odeen is running for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District in western Wisconsin. Odeen currently serves as an Alderperson for the City of River Falls. Residents can learn more about her at dianeodeen.org.