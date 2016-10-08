MARY BAIER COLUMN: Smaller schools serve a great purpose

PLUM CITY -- I have been fortunate in my career to work in some quality K-12 school districts. One of the reasons I decided to come to Plum City as superintendent was based on my personal belief smaller schools serve a great purpose in our society. Research, too, supports that small schools of 300 or less students often have higher test scores, higher graduation rates and better student participation in extra curriculars.

In a U.S. Department of Education report it states that 52 percent of small school principals (300 or less students) report either no discipline or minor discipline issues with only 14 percent of big school principals (1,000 or more students) reporting the same (Center for Rural Affairs, 2000). In this same report, bigger schools had more crime, vandalism, theft and weapons incidents. Having worked in large and small schools, I can attest to these findings.

Why is there a difference? It often comes down to the school in a small town becomes the hub of the community, a social network where students are supported by a larger network than just their family. Everyone knows each other in a small school and takes responsibility for assuring student success. For example, think about the annual senior trip in Plum City that has gone on for more than 50 years. This is unheard of in other school districts. This senior trip would not be possible without a generous and supportive community.

While many may advocate "bigger is better" when it comes to public schools and policy can often be based on short-sighted budget concerns that force schools to become increasingly bigger and more complex, I believe this line of thinking can lead us to lose sight of what a small community school does for the students and the community. When students feel a part of a school community, they will graduate. When students feel a lack of personal support in a school, they often become disconnected. When a community has a school within, the community tends to be "alive" and active.

The article called "The Hobbit Effect: Why Small Works in Public Schools," by Lorna Jimerson (2006), provided research to support my personal belief of why small schools matter. Jimerson's top five research-based results of why small schools work are as follows:

1. There is greater participation in extra-curricular activities and that is linked to academic success.

2. Small schools are safer.

3. Kids feel they belong.

4. Small class size allows more individualized instruction.

5. Smaller districts mean less bureaucracy

Here is what can be seen at Plum City. The school is the hub of the community. It brings many generations together at school events. The school is packed when there is an event at the elementary such as "Green Eggs and Ham" each March. The gym is full when a music concert or school play is presented by the students. The students are well behaved, respectful and feel a bond to their community, wanting to give back as they appreciate their supportive community. Students do well here academically and socially.

When considering the two questions on the Nov. 8 school referendum ballot there is an increased cost to taxpayers. There is never a good time to ask taxpayers for these additional dollars. It has been eight years since a referendum has been proposed by the district and it failed.

During the last eight years the District has done its best to hold down expenses while other districts have gone to referendums in surrounding districts.

Many have asked the School Board "What will this cost me?" If both Questions 1 and 2 pass, on a home worth $150,000 the annual impact will be $263 per year, $22 per month and 72 cents a day. That is, of course, the monetary cost to taxpayers. However, there is another question to be asked. This question is "What will it cost if the two referendum questions fail?"

The first question speaks to our pocketbooks, the other question speaks to our hearts and minds. Please attend the last community information meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the MS/HS library to hear about the upcoming Nov. 8 school referendum. The School Board wants taxpayers to be informed. Feel free to call me if you have questions.