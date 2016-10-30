MARY BAIER COLUMN: Nov. 8 is time to make a choice

As superintendent, throughout this process it was about your schools, your community, your choice. The importance of the community having the facts and information necessary to make an informed choice was the goal of the school board and administration.

While I have heard people say "enough" about the referendum in recent weeks, I hope this means the district has done a good job of providing good factual information about the choice before the community. I hope this means people understand why both questions on the ballot need consideration.

Early on, the board wanted every community member to have heard of the questions on the ballot, the importance of why these two questions will impact the future of the district and then allow the community to have a voice so their questions and concerns could be answered.

Hopefully this goal has been met and you have had the opportunity to read the district newsletters, attended three scheduled community information meetings or read the columns written in the newspapers.

There are two questions being asked on the school referendum. The first question asked is for voters to approve $300,000 each year for five years for operation of the day-to-day business of educating students. This question is about having enough money in the district "checking account" to keep the school doors open and continuing the quality education the community has come to expect from the District of Plum City. Without the additional money, deficit spending will continue to be an issue for the district and other options will need to be explored by the school board.

As you know, the District Steering Committee recommended coming before the voters to ask for this increase in tax revenue before considering the options of consolidation or dissolving the district. The committee felt the community should have a choice.

The second question asks for "up to $2 million" for debt issuance to address deferred maintenance, and upgrades to building infrastructure that has been delayed due to budget constraints over the last eight years.

The infrastructure updates, to name a few, are:

Update of electrical circuits from the 1960's that are unable to handle the electrical loads of what is required in 2016.

Upgrades to the science and shop rooms where equipment of the 1960's no longer can meet the needs of our students.

Upgrades to the technical infrastructure to allow the buildings to handle high speed internet so students are not experiencing computers go down in the middle of classroom research or state mandated online testing.

Over the last months the community has heard of transportation needs, curriculum needs, safety concerns for students and staff, technology needs and leaking roofs through community meetings, district mailings and newspaper articles.

The board has met with many at public events and have been open to questions and concerns. The needs presented to the community were put forward with careful consideration by the District Steering Committee and the school board in more than 18 months of study.

As Nov. 8 comes and goes, it will be your collective voice that decides the future of the District of Plum City.

As always, if you still have questions you need addressed before the election please call me or one of your school board members. We would be happy to serve you.

Mary Baier is the superintendent of Plum City School District