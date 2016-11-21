Ron Kind column: Working together for Wisconsin

We all share similar values and goals for Wisconsin. We value hard work, and work hard to make sure our local businesses and factories can keep the lights on. We value education, and teach our children the importance of diversity and respect. And we value an even playing field, because a win for Wisconsin requires the work of the full team.

Washington needs to start working better for Wisconsinites. Over the coming months, I will be holding listening sessions in smaller communities across western and central Wisconsin to hear directly from you about the problems you are facing and talk about how we can work together to solve them.

You don’t have to wait until I am in your community to share your thoughts. I encourage you to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. You can reach me by calling 608-782-2558 or visiting www.kind.house.gov.

At a time when so much seems unknown, know that our Wisconsin values are things that unite us, not divide us.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District