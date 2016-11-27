LITERALLY LORNA COLUMN: Toastmasters? I’ve heard of it...

Toastmasters International has thousands of clubs around the world. I joined the Hiawatha Valley Club in Red Wing because of the location close to where I work. Toastmasters also has clubs in Eau Claire, River Falls and other Wisconsin locations, if you want to remain in Wisconsin.

Unlike other clubs and organizations, you don’t need a particular address or to live within certain boundaries to become a member. My suggestion is to visit a club you may be interested in joining to get a feel for the other members. Honestly, I strictly went for location and time of their meetings. You can visit any club you like, and there is no fee.

I made two visits to the Hiawatha Valley Club before I signed up for their speech craft class, which is a six-week program in which you give five speeches, each on a different lesson or project from the speech craft booklet.

For me, I loved it and joined the club before I was even done with speech craft. I have been a member for a year-and-a-half and am just about ready to receive my Competent Communication Bronze Award and bronze level for competent leader. Basically, this equated to about 15 speeches and filling roles during meetings such as evaluator, table topics, toastmaster, timer or grammarian.

Most of the time, whenever you have a role, you get credit, which gets you closer to completing a booklet or another level. Not to mention improving your communication, listening and leadership skills, or learning something new from one of the other speakers.

For those who are more competitive, there are contests. Table topics, humorous and storytelling contests are held throughout the year. My bar is set fairly high now since I won the Humorous Area contest in Pine Island, Minn., last year. I gave a speech on my St. Bernard, Rosie, who got sprayed by a skunk. Somehow I made that story funny. I didn’t do as well at the division level but had a great experience that left me wanting to verbally compete again.

Like anything in life, you get out of it what you put into it. I don’t know why it took me so long to find out about Toastmasters, but I feel like I found a secret and want everyone to know about it, because I have benefitted so much.

You can go to www.toastmasters.org to find out more. Each club has a contact person that would love to talk to you. Since I have your attention, here are my top 10 reasons for joining Toastmasters:

When your spouse says “You don’t listen,” you can retort with “I know, that’s why I joined Toastmasters. What are you doing to improve yourself?” Wouldn’t it be nice to make your point at the beginning of a confrontation versus after? I should have said… Storytelling can come in handy at a party, hunting or a class reunion. You can introduce your in-laws better at the next family gathering. Winning an Emmy for your next project presentation at work. Overcoming the fear of public speaking so you don’t die when asked to say Grace. Job interviewing becomes easier when you don’t sweat. It’s simply difficult to meet someone on one of those dating sites. You don’t want to make a jerk out of yourself at your best friend’s wedding. You never know when you’ll be asked to give a eulogy.

Lorna Ross has been a correspondent for the Pierce County Herald since 2015.