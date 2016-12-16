Ron Kind column: Keeping Wisconsin communities safe

I have been working with community members and local officials on finding ways to increase rail safety and hold big rail companies accountable. I am pleased to report that this past week my legislation, the RESPONSE Act, unanimously passed the House, and will soon be signed into law by the President. The RESPONSE Act will make our communities and residents safer by providing additional training methods, resources, and best practices for our first responders and reviewing improvements to stop train derailments.

With crude oil traffic on major freight railroads in the U.S. growing by more than 6,000 percent since 2008, according to the American Association of Railroads, many of our smaller communities are in need of better training and resources when responding to incidents. It is our local police, fire, and medical personnel – our friends and neighbors - who are the first to arrive on the scene to secure the area and keep neighborhoods safe.

Our work is not done and I will keep fighting to protect our communities and hold rail companies accountable.

This legislation is a direct response to the concerns of my neighbors and fellow Wisconsinites. If you are struggling to cut through government red tape, please call my office: 1-888-442-8040.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District